Gossip seekers suggested there was some tension between Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper as they exchanged pleasantries at the net following their US Open mixed doubles encounter back in August and inevitably, rumours began to swirl on social media platforms.

Raducanu’s partnership with Carlos Alcaraz created one of the most eagerly anticipated moments in the tennis season as the superstar duo took to the court together.

The pair were drawn to play against Draper and his partner Jessica Pegula, with the brief encounter going against Raducanu and Alcaraz.

As the four players greeted each other at the net, some cynics suggested the exchange between Raducanu and Draper lacked some warmth, especially as the duo have spent plenty of time together as they have risen up the tennis later at a similar time.

Yet any unfounded suggestions that there is tension between the pair were banished when it was confirmed last week that they would team up on the United Cup tournament in Australia in January.

Any stories suggesting there was an issue between Raducanu and Draper were wildly out of place as the pair have always been complimentary about each other, with Draper offering up these comments in an interview with The Times earlier this year.

“She has always been there for me. I’ve always been there for her,” said Draper of Raducanu.

“She’s extremely bubbly, very kind, very thoughtful, always giggling, really smart. A really, really, really good girl.

“I think it’s important that people give her time to be on her journey and to improve physically and to put years of working to get back to that point.

“There’s no doubt it was extremely difficult for Emma, because she’d done her A Levels and she’d just come out of school. All of a sudden she came here and she had a dream run and won. I think the expectation on her after that was huge.”

The United Cup will be a warm up for the Australian Open in January, where both Raducanu and Draper are in line to be seeded.

Raducanu will look to win some matches at the United Cup to confirm her seeded position for the Australian Open and if the 2021 US Open champion can find her form alongside a fresh and firing Draper as he returns from an arm injury, they could be contenders to win the tournament.

Eighteen teams – each featuring up to three male and three female players – are set to play in the United Cup and they will be split into six groups of three, with teams playing those in their groups in a round robin format.

Each tie will comprise one men’s singles and one women’s singles match featuring the number one-ranked singles players, and one mixed doubles match.

In theory, Draper and Raducanu could partner in the doubles, but the the Great Britain team captain is more likely to select a doubles specialist if the tie is on the line and the Brits have plenty of options as their players are prominent in the doubles rankings.

“I’m honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January,” said Raducanu. “Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy.

“It’s great to be able to experience a new format on the tour, represent my country and spend a couple extra weeks in Australia.”

Draper also gave his comments on the United Cup as he said: “I am excited to get back on court and compete in the United Cup. I’ll be looking out for the draw to see if Team GB will play in Perth or Sydney. “I haven’t been to either, so it will be nice to compete in a brand new city in Australia.”

Perth will host the first day of United Cup action on January 2 at RAC Arena, while the group stage in Sydney will begin on January 3 at Ken Rosewall Arena.