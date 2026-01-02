Emma Raducanu names 2026 goal ahead of first major tournament

Emma Raducanu revealed her goal for 2026 is “stacking the good days” as she prepares to make her debut at the United Cup in Australia.

The World No.29 and British No.1 is in Australia ahead of the Grand Slam later this month and is warming up by appearing at the United Cup for the first time in a British team captained by Tim Henman.

And ahead of the tournament, which sees Raducanu play her first match against Naomi Osaka on January 4, she has been setting out her goals for the year ahead.

“I think for me it’s just about stacking the good days,” she said. “I’ve been putting in some good practices. Even if each practice isn’t as perfect as you want it to be, I think just the consistency of it is the most important thing.

“That’s what really helped me last year. So I just hope to carry that on and enjoy the tennis, enjoy the process of what I’m doing, which right now I am.

“Physically I also improved. I became fitter, so I was able to play more matches and more tournaments on the road. That just gives us more opportunities to get some points here and there and also have good weeks when you’re in a good run of momentum to kind of carry that through three, four, five matches.

“So yeah, that was a really good benefit for me as well. Also, just my approach to playing. I’ve been a lot better, a lot more composed, but at the same time enjoying it a lot more again. That’s been a big win for me.”

While 2021 remains her best year in terms of trophies, 2025 marked a significant step forward in her consistency with Raducanu playing in a career-high of 50 matches in the season. Her entry into the United Cup hints at a similar approach to 2026 and puts to bed rumours she may not feature in the Australian Open later this month.

“I think it’s a great way to start the year being part of a team environment,” she said of the tournament. “It’s a little bit easier to kind of settle into the year, which is so competitive and individual. It’s nice to share this with the team.

“We all get on really well and have been having a great time off the court and on the court. It’s nice to be a part of that, and it’s such a change from what we usually do. For me I’m just really happy to represent GB and have the opportunity to and also play in such a beautiful place and see Perth.”

Raducanu is on a team with Billy Harris, Neal Skupski, Katie Swan, Lloyd Glasspool and Olivia Nicholls. As for her matches, after facing Osaka, Raducanu will play Maria Sakkari and described both as “very difficult matches.”

“I played both of them last year. Really difficult. Obviously Naomi had a great end to the season as well. I’m

expecting tough ones. Just hope to give it all and do my best.”

