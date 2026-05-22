Tim Henman believes Emma Raducanu made a shrewd decision when she brought Andrew Richardson back into her coaching box ahead of the French Open.

After a challenging 2026 for the British No 1 dominated by her absence from the court due to an ongoing virus, Raducanu ended a two-month break from tennis when she played at the Strasbourg Open earlier this week.

A first round defeat against France’s Diane Parry was predictable for a player who has not played for so long, with the inevitable rustiness that comes from such a long break in evidence.

Yet the presence of Richardson back in her coaching box was evidence that Raducanu is keen to recapture her old form, amid ongoing rumours that her passion for the sport has waned.

Richardson famously guided Raducanu to victory in the 2021 US Open, with many observers suggesting the decision to dispense with his services after that incredible run in New York was a mistake.

Almost five years later, the duo have been reunited and former British No 1 Henman is perfectly placed to give his verdict on the return of Richardson, who is a close friend and was best man at his wedding.

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“I really hope first and foremost that Emma’s fit and healthy. That has to be the No 1 priority,” began Henman, speaking exclusively to Tennis365 as he prepares to join the TNT Sports and HBO Max that will screen every match at Roland Garros.

“To have Andrew Richardson back in Emma’s corner is good news and now I hope everyone shows a bit of patience.

“I hope she sticks with him because she needs some consistency and continuity and that will come with matches on court. You need to build up that physical resilience to compete at the highest level and she needs to build momentum on the match court.”

Henman also gave some insight into Richardson, as he suggested he has never been one to court the limelight.

“He’s very understated and he’s got a great knowledge in the game,” added Henman. “He was a good player himself and he’s known Emma for many, many years since she was young.

“They’ve obviously got the history from the US Open, so it will be interesting to see how it all evolves.

“Clay’s the toughest surface for her, so I’m not expecting a great deal at Roland Garros as grass is a much better surface for her.

“So she needs to use this short burst on clay to get ready for the grass, where we know the spotlight on her will be extremely intense.”

Raducanu’s ranking has been sliding due to her absence from the WTA Tour, so she will not be seeded for the second major of the year at Roland Garros and it seems unlikely she will be seeded to Wimbledon unless she posts a succession of wins in grass court warm-up events.

She has entered to play at the WTA 500 tournament at The Queen’s Club next month and could also play at the WTA 250 tournament at Eastbourne the week before Wimbledon.

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