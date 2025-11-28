Emma Raducanu has made another fashion statement after the 2021 US Open champion revealed a new haircut as she counts down to her return to action at the end of next month.

The British No 1 appeared on the Instagram feed of Italian hairdresser Nicola Noviello, as she gave a first glimpse of her new look that was created at the plush Hershesons Belgravia hairdressers in London.

The unveiling came with a message from Noviello as he said: “A fresh new look for Emma Raducanu. Grazie for trusting me with your style!

“Sempre un piacere vederti (Always a pleasure to see you). Creating something beautiful with my Italian touch is always special.”

Raducanu is known to be a big fan of fashion and design and this new look comes after fans spotted she had noticeably longer hair in her recent birthday images that appeared on her Instagram account as she toasted her 23rd birthday.

While Raducanu has clearly been enjoying her break away from the rigours of the WTA Tour, she has also been working hard at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre, as she counts down to her return to action at the end of next month.

The 23-year-old cut short her season after struggling with the heat and humidity while playing in China and the Asian swing of the WTA Tour and she also pulled out of lucrative exhibition events in America next month.

She made those decisions to ensure she was ready to be at her best for the start of the 2026 season, with Raducanu’s first event set to be the United Cup team tournament, where she will team up with fellow Brit Jack Draper in Australia.

She will then look to make an impact at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she looks set to be among the seeded players after finishing 2025 in the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

Raducanu spoke to Tennis365 at last month’s Wuhan Open and confirmed a seeded berth for the Australian Open is a big goal.

“It is a target of mine, I think for the next few weeks, is to try and be seeded in Australia and do my best to be in that position,” she told us.

“I think the higher you can go, the better, maybe the more probability you have to make progress. But even still, you can be seeded and play one of these top players who are now seeded.

“It really depends on the luck of the draw. It’s just doing the best you can in that situation, giving yourself a better chance.

“I think I’ve just been happy with the improvements in the last few weeks I’ve made in my game, and I just want to keep going with that.”

Raducanu will be hoping her bold new look will encourage a style start to the 2026 tennis season, as she looks to build on a year that saw her make progress up the rankings.