Emma Raducanu’s opening match at the Hobart International was suspended, but she has learned her potential second round opponent if she does progress.

The world No 29 was leading 6-3, 2-4 against 82nd-ranked Colombian wildcard Camila Osorio in Hobart when organisers suspended play for the day due to heavy rain.

Both players have struggled on serve so far, with nine of the 15 games played having been won by the returner.

Raducanu broke in the first and third games of the match, either side of losing her opening service game. The Brit held from 0-40 at 4-3 before she broke her 24-year-old opponent for the third time to take the opening set.

Osorio is the only player to hold serve so far in the second set, with the Colombian leading 4-2 and pushing for another break at 40-40 on Raducanu’s serve when the match was stopped.

Raducanu, who is the top seed at the WTA 250 tournament, is chasing her second career title to add to her stunning 2021 US Open victory.

The 23-year-old will face Magdalena Frech in the second round in Hobart if she manages to overcome Osorio when the match resumes on Wednesday

Who is Magdalena Frech?

If Raducanu were to defeat Osorio, she would be set for a first-ever meeting with Frech, the current world No 57.

In her opening round match in Hobart on Tuesday, Frech earned a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win against 58th-ranked Elsa Jacquemot.

Frech was born in Lodz, Poland on 15 December, 1997, and she started playing tennis at the age of six.

She reached a career-high ranking of world No 22 in November 2024 after she won her only career title at the hard-court WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara in September 2024.

The 28-year-old was also a runner-up at the clay-court WTA 250 event in Prague in July 2024.

The Pole achieved her best Grand Slam result at the 2024 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round.

Frech has recorded two wins over opponents ranked in the top 10 at the time: Emma Navarro at the 2024 Wuhan Open and Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Berlin Open.

