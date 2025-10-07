Emma Raducanu’s campaign at the 2025 Wuhan Open came to an early and unfortunate conclusion, but what does the 2021 US Open winner’s schedule look like for the remainder of the season?

The world No 30 was trailing 1-6, 1-4 against 46th-ranked Ann Li in the opening round in Wuhan when she was forced to retire due to physical difficulties.

Soaring heat and high humidity in Wuhan have made for challenging conditions at the WTA 1000 tournament, with the ‘heat rule’ in effect during the first two days of main draw action. Raducanu struggled throughout her contest with the 25-year-old American.

After breaking Li in the opening game of the match, Raducanu lost her serve five times and won just one more game before calling for the doctor when she was 1-4 down in the second set. The Brit had her blood pressure checked and took the decision to pull out.

The Wuhan Open was the third event of Raducanu’s Asian swing after she appeared at the WTA 500 in Seoul and the WTA 1000 in Beijing.

Assuming Raducanu is healthy, there are still more stops to come on her 2025 Asian tour. Here are the events Raducanu is due to play for the rest of the year.

Ningbo Open (October 13-19)

Raducanu’s next scheduled event is the WTA 500 tournament in the Chinese city of Ningbo, which will start on Monday next week — the day after the Wuhan Open concludes.

The 22-year-old has received a wildcard to compete at the Ningbo Open, where she will be making her debut. She was due to play in Ningbo in 2024, but missed out through injury.

A strong draw in Ningbo will feature five of the top 10 players in the WTA Rankings: Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina.

Pan Pacific Open (October 20-26)

Raducanu has entered the Pan Pacific Open, a WTA 500 tournament staged in Tokyo, which will take place the week after Ningbo.

The former world No 10 has been given a wildcard for what is set to be her debut appearance at the popular event in the Japanese capital. Pegula, Paolini, Rybakina and Zheng Qinwen are all set to star in Tokyo.

The Pan Pacific Open is the final event Raducanu has entered in 2025.

Other potential tournaments

Raducanu has not entered the Hong Kong Tennis Open, but it is still possible she could feature if she receives a wildcard.

The WTA 250 event will be held between October 27 and November 2nd.

