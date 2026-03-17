Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala are among the WTA players who are set to begin their 2026 clay-court season at the tournament in Linz next month.

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz is a WTA 500 event that was previously held on indoor hard courts, and it has switched to indoor clay for this year’s edition.

The first edition of the new clay-court tournament — and 35th overall edition of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz — will be held from 6 to 12 April at the Design Centre Linz.

The main draw will feature 28 players, a total made up of 19 direct entrants, six qualifiers and three wildcards. The wildcards have been confirmed, and they are all Austrian players: Julia Grabher, Sinja Kraus and Lilli Tagger.

The eight players projected to be seeded based on their current ranking positions are: Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, Liudmila Samsonova, Emma Raducanu, Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Navarro, Alex Eala and Sorana Cirstea.

Alexandrova, the world No 11, is the defending champion, having beaten Dayana Yastremska in the 2025 final.

WTA Linz Entry List

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Clara Tauson

Liudmila Samsonova

Emma Raducanu

Jelena Ostapenko

Emma Navarro

Alex Eala

Sorana Cirstea

Jacqueline Cristian

Sara Bejlek

Ann Li

Marketa Vondrousova

Dayana Yastremska

Barbora Krejcikova

Antonia Ruzic

Tatjana Maria

Daria Kasatkina

Zhang Shuai

Karolina Pliskova (SR)

Julia Grabher (WC)

Sinja Kraus (WC)

Lilli Tagger (WC)

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Raducanu is set to return to action in Linz after Miami Open withdrawal

Linz is Raducanu‘s next scheduled event after the 23-year-old Brit withdrew from the Miami Open due to illness on Monday — the day before the start of the women’s tournament.

Raducanu struggled with a virus in February and is reportedly still dealing with post-viral symptoms.

The world No 23 suffered a crushing 6-1, 6-1 defeat to sixth-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Indian Wells Open in her most recent match.

The 2021 US Open champion holds a 7-7 record in 2026 after a mixed start to the campaign, with her runner-up result at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca at the start of February the highlight of her year to date.

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