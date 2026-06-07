Emma Raducanu says she does not plan to play into her 40s as Serena Williams prepares for her comeback at the Queen’s Club Championships.

Raducanu is normally a name that draws attention, especially for events in the UK, but she has been upstaged this week by Serena Williams who is making her return to tennis after a four-year hiatus.

The 23-time Slam winner will feature in the doubles tournament at the Wimbledon warm-up and will do so at the age of 44.

That is 21 years older than Raducanu and the current British No 1 said she did not see herself playing for that long.

“I personally don’t,” she said. “But a lot of the players who do are older, if you asked them when they were younger, they wouldn’t have said it. With sports science, it’s much more achievable. I have respect for anyone who comes back and plays for the duration.

“Haven’t spoken to her but I would love to. She has so much experience, so many lessons, it would be cool so I’ll ask.”

Raducanu will face a qualifier in her first match as she hopes to better her 2025 run to the quarter-finals.

More Tennis News

‘If Serena Williams is trying to win again in her comeback, I’d advise her to give it up’

Serena Williams hailed for making a wise decision already ahead of return to tennis

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The British No 1 could though face a tough side of the draw with Roland Garros quarter-finalist Sorana Cirstea and last year’s Wimbledon and Queen’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova potentially in her path.

Williams, who will play with Victoria Mboko, discovered her opponents and will face Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in the first round of the London tournament.

In a statement, Williams said: “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter.

“Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”

Laura Robson, the tournament director of the Queen’s Club women’s event, said: “Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we’re delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA’s HSBC Championships.”

In a social media post, world No 9 Mboko commented on her partnership with Williams.

“The Queen is back,” wrote the Canadian.

“An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special.”

READ NEXT: Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko’s first doubles opponents at Queen’s Club revealed