US Open finalist Greg Rusedski has assessed that Emma Raducanu needs to add “more dimensions” to her game after her heavy loss to Amanda Anisimova in Indian Wells.

Raducanu was dismantled 6-1, 6-1 by world No 6 Anisimova in just 52 minutes in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

The world No 24 won only 21 of the 74 points in the match as she lost serve five times and was unable to create a break point against the two-time major runner-up.

The 22-year-old Brit reunited with her former coach Mark Petchey prior to Indian Wells following her split with Francisco Roig in January.

After her loss to Anastasia Potapova at the 2026 Australian Open, Raducanu alluded to a disconnect between herself and Roig as she spoke of a “misalignment” with how she was playing.

Speaking on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast last month, Petchey said Raducanu “really only has one choice — she needs to stay up on the baseline, she needs to be able to redirect, and she needs to serve well.”

What did Rusedski say about Raducanu after her Indian Wells exit?

During the latest episode of his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski argued Raducanu’s one-dimensional approach was her problem against Anisimova.

“Well, you can’t have one game style. When her A-game is on, she can compete with the likes [of Anisimova] and try to hit through people,” said the former world No 4.

“You’ve got to have a B-plan, so when that’s not working, you need to bring somebody forward, you need to change it up.

“You also have to serve exceptionally well when you’re playing a big hitter, because if you don’t and they get the first strike, you’re on defence right away.

“So when Petch (Mark Petchey) said he’s going back to the job, he said Emma’s gotta serve well, she’s gotta play on the front foot.

“But when those things aren’t working, you have to have something else you can do. And [Francisco] Roig was trying to put those dimensions in, but she didn’t buy into that.

“So it’s an interesting combination where she’s at. It’ll be interesting to see how she plays in Miami. And it’s getting that balance right.

“And Anisimova when she’s on, she can go through almost anybody, so let’s give her (Raducanu) a little bit more time here. Let’s see what happens in Miami.

“I’m still not worried about it, but we need to add a few more dimensions, but still keep to her core game.”

