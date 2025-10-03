Emma Raducanu was one round away from equalling her best Wimbledon effort.

Emma Raducanu made the unusual decision to label a defeat as one of her best games of the 2025 season as she highlighted a match with Aryna Sabalenka.

The world No.32 may have posted her best results at the Australian and French Open but has actually picked a Wimbledon tie as one of her favourites from the season.

Emma Raducanu picks Wimbledon loss as one of her best of 2025

Having reached the quarter finals of Queen’s, Raducanu arrived at Wimbledon with plenty of optimism and began it with victory over fellow Briton Mimi Xu and then by defeating 2023 champion Markéta Vondroušová.

But Raducanu’s low seeding meant she faced an early round match with world No.1 Sabalenka and despite losing in straight sets, Raducanu performed well against the Belarusian.

Months on from the event, Raducanu has highlighted that as one of her matches of the season.

“I actually would, I’d say my match with Aryna, that served a spot,” she told the Tennis Channel.

“For the atmosphere, I think, and the viewing numbers were insane. So I think that could potentially be on the board.”

Raducanu was just one round away from equalling her best effort at Wimbledon having made it to the fourth round in 2021 and 2024 and was praised by Sabalenka for improving her game.

“Maybe not in a month, but maybe a bit longer period, [Raducanu is] definitely going to get back [to the] top,” Sabalenka said after their Wimbledon clash. “She’s fighting. She’s playing much better. She’s more consistent. I’m pretty sure she’s getting there.”

Since her Wimbledon exploits, Raducanu has experienced an up-and-down season with a round one exit at the US Open being followed by two second round knockouts to begin the Asian leg of the tour.

Both times, she was knocked out by top 10 players and former British No.1 Annabel Croft warned that Raducanu may have been sussed out by the game’s best.

“Players do tend to have patterns that emerge, she’s not unique in that sense,” Croft said on Sky Sports. “I just think it’s unusual to have two matches like she’s had and to have three match points and not convert is very unfortunate.

“It’s such a shame because she’s played so well, but she’s let it get away from her far too quickly. And worryingly, it’s another loss against a top 10 player.”

