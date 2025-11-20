Emma Raducanu’s 2025 season may have ended in disappointing fashion as she was forced to pull out of the Wuhan Open due to issues with the extreme heat and then abandoned her season after trying to play an additional match in China, but this has still been a good year for the British No 1.

Raducanu started the season outside of the top 50 in the WTA Rankings and she is finishing the year at No 29, with her mission to secure a seeded for the Australian Open in January well on track.

The 23-year-old confirmed she could match some of the best players in women’s tennis and her matches against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati were high-quality contests, even if she narrowly came up short in both of them.

Her overall record for 2025 does not make for hugely impressive reason as she won 28 and lost 22 of her matches over the course of the year, but that was still enough for her to collect prize money of $1,450,476.

That prize money haul took her career prize money earnings to $5,957,378, with a little under half of that coming from here 2021 US Open win, which came with prize money of £2.5m.

Raducanu has also been one of the most highly endorsed players on the WTA Tour since that breakthrough win in New York and accounts for her company Harbour 6 confirm she is in strong financial health.

The Companies House records in the UK confirm Raducanu’s company has a net worth of £8m and current assets of £10.2m. Those numbers are from the 2023 accounts and they may well be even higher when the 2024 figures are included.

Raducanu’s financial success highlights the appeal she still has to sponsors and that is due, in part, to the inspiration she has provided for young players, especially in her British homeland.

Many young players tried playing tennis for the first time after Raducanu’s US Open and speaking to Tennis365 at the Wuhan Open last month, she spoke about her pride of being a role model for girls who look up to her.

“It’s funny to think that I have had that impact,” said Raducanu. “It’s really nice to be reminded, you know, that you’re inspiring younger kids to play. And it’s very easy to lose sight of that kind of thing because you get so absorbed in your own world.

“But that is that is a really big achievement for me (inspiring young kids) and it’s why I want to keep a really good example on the court, a good demeanour.

“I know some other players maybe sometimes lash out or lose their temper, and it’s inevitable time to time you don’t feel great, and you maybe step up.

“But I remind myself always to try and keep as best possible face, because you never know who’s watching, and you don’t want to, you know, set bad examples for the younger generation.”

Raducanu has pulled out of planned exhibition events in America that could have boosted her bank balance, as she is focused on being fully for her return to action at the United Cup event at the end of December and then heading into the Australian Open in Melbourne in mid-January.