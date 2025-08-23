Emma Raducanu has reiterated that her new coach, Francisco Roig, is a great fit within her team, and has called on the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon to adopt the US Open’s mixed doubles format.

Roig, who worked with Rafael Nadal for 18 years, has been on the British No 1’s team since Wimbledon, after a positive trialing period.

The pairing got off to a great start after she reached the semi-finals at the Citi Open (losing to Anna Kalinskaya).

Additionally, Raducanu reached the third round of the Canadian Open – losing to fifth seed Amanda Anisimova – and the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

It was at the latter where she produced a sensational performance against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, narrowly falling 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5).

“I think we get on really well, I think we fit great,” Raducanu commented to Sky Sports, on the eve of the US Open.

“He is so experienced, and we have been doing a lot of hours on the practice court, which I think has been helping me, and we both like spending time on the court, which is a good thing.

“But he also knows when to have fun and switch off, and that’s important.

“It is not just constant seriousness. We work, but we also laugh.”

Raducanu has already been in action on the courts of the New York Grand Slam, pairing up with world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the mixed doubles category.

The pair lost out to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in their opening match, 4-2, 4-2.

Despite the loss, the British No 1 believes that the three other Grand Slams should adopt the rejigged format – focusing on singles players and with a shortened scoring system.

“I think it would be so fun if all the Slams got involved and did something similar, even if it was not the exact same format,” she added.

“I think it was a huge success. I think so many fans got involved, so many people watched and tuned in. It got a lot of attention.

“I think it was a great idea. And, yeah, I had a lot of fun on the court playing with Carlos.”

In singles, Raducanu will open against qualifier Ena Shibahara, before facing 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina would likely await in the third round, should both make it that far.

The Brit has not won a singles match at the US Open since her triumph in the showpiece match against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in 2021.

Latest Tennis News

‘Tired’ Novak Djokovic drops troubling retirement hint as he scathes other players over tour scheduling

Who is Emma Raducanu’s US Open Round 1 opponent? Qualifier and Slam winner Ena Shibahara

“I think compared to four years ago, I feel relaxed, I feel happy, I feel in a way like the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practising, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better,” she continued.

“I think I feel the same in that sense.

“But I am just more aware now of everything that is possible. When I won in ’21, I guess about this world of potential negativity and bringing people down.

“I’d say that kind of affected me a lot in the last few years.

“It still definitely gets me from time to time, but overall I think I can enjoy what I’m doing day to day a lot more, I have good people around. I’m just happy that I’m in this place with my tennis.”

At the moment, Raducanu is just 200 points from the world No 30 spot – a target which is well within reach, given her poor result in New York last season.