Hot on the heels of confirming she will miss the Canadian Open, Emma Raducanu has also confirmed she will not play the Cincinnati Open in August.

Raducanu suffered a stress fracture during the grass court swing and it caused her to miss her home Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

It came at a disappointing time for the British No 1, as she produced her best form at Queen’s en route to the final of the WTA 500 tournament.

Raducanu has now not appeared on the entry list for both of the North American Masters events in Toronto and Cincinnati, meaning she will miss at least another month of action.

As a result, Raducanu’s ranking is set to plummet.

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Raducanu performed well on the North American hardcourt swing last season, which means she’s set to lose a hefty amount of ranking points by missing the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

The British star will drop 325 WTA ranking points due to the withdrawals, because she reached the third round in Canada and the third round in Cincinnati.

This is going to be disastrous for Raducanu’s ranking as she is currently expected to drop out of the top 60 of the WTA Tour rankings as a result.

She could, as a result, even lose her status as British No 1 as Katie Boulter currently sits at World No 66 in the rankings. Raducanu re-gained British No 1 status this time last year after impressive displays in Washington, Canada, Cincinnati, and the US Open.

That means she will not be seeded for the US Open if she does end up playing the Grand Slam, giving her a tougher ride in the opening rounds.

Each section of a Grand Slam draw features four seeds, so Raducanu could have to face the very best of the WTA Tour on her comeback from injury.

The Cincinnati Open finishes just days before the US Open, so Raducanu has all but confirmed she will not play a warm-up event for the US Open this year.

If she doesn’t play the US Open, she could be set for an even bigger ranking disaster. The star reached the third round of the Grand Slam last year by defeating Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen.

She was eventually knocked out by Elena Rybakina, but if she doesn’t play the US Open this year she could be set to lose a further 130 ranking points.

If Raducanu’s injury is as serious as it looks, the star could be set to start the 2027 season outside the top 100 of the WTA Tour rankings completely.