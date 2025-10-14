British No 1 Emma Raducanu has enjoyed mixed success in 2025 and that is reflected in her fluctuating ranking in the UTR list, which provides a snapshot of the current form in the women’s and men’s game.

Raducanu has set herself a goal of being seeded for the opening Grand Slam of 2026 at the Australian Open and she is on course to hit that target, but any hopes of breaking back into the top 20 of the rankings have taken a hit in recent weeks.

She missed match points in tight clashes against former Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pegula and was then forced to pull out of the Wuhan Open after suffering from dizziness in her opening match against American Ann Li.

She has two more events on her schedule during the Asian swing of the WTA Tour and could cement her position in the top 30 of the official WTA Rankings, but she is sliding in the UTR rankings that reflect current form.

Raducanu was up to No 1 in the UTR list after some encouraging performances on grass and North American hard courts, but the updated list confirms she has slipped down to No 17 after her recent tight defeats.

While the WTA Rankings are based around a rolling 52-week points tally, the UTR Rating reflects current form and uses an algorithm to serve up its top ten list.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

The UTR Rankings are based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight to the current form of the top players in the game.

If Raducanu can record some wins against higher-ranked opponents in the final weeks of the season, her UTR ranking will leap up.

Speaking to Tennis365 prior to her match at the Wuhan Open last week, Raducanu told us that her ranking goal of a seeded berth at the Australian Open is very much in her sights.

“It is a target of mine, I think for the next few weeks, I think is to try and be seeded in Australia and do do my best to be in that position,” she told us.

“I think the higher you can go, the better, maybe probability you have to make progress. But even still, you can be seeded and play one of these top players who are now seeded.

“It really depends on the luck of the draw. It’s just doing the best you can in that situation, giving yourself a better chance.

“I think I’ve just been happy with the improvements in the last few weeks I’ve made in my game, and I just want to keep going with that.”

The latest UTR rankings confirm Aryna Sabalenka is the top player in the women’s game right now, despite her defeat against Jessica Pegula in Wuhan last week.

Iga Swiatek is her nearest challenger, with Amanda Anisimova in at No 3 after reaching the final of the last two Grand Slams and winning the WTA 1000 event in Beijing.

UPDATED UTR RANKINGS

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Amanda Anisimova

4. Coco Gauff

5. Ekaterina Alexandrova

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Mirra Andreeva

10. Zheng Qinwen

11. Jasmine Paolini

12. Jessica Pegula

13. Naomi Osaka

14. Paula Badosa

15. Victoria Mboko

16. Marie Bouzkova

17. Emma Raducanu

18. Karolina Muchova

19. Linda Noskova

20. Madison Keys

