Emma Raducanu finished the season back in the top 30 of the WTA Tour rankings, but the unofficial list sees the British No 1 in a more prominent position.

Raducanu ended 2024 outside of the top 50 in the rankings, so her rise to No 29 in the final rankings for this year is a positive sign of progress.

The 22-year-old won 28 matches and lost 22 this season, but she was close to beating some of the top players in the game, with her thrilling battles against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati suggesting she has closed the gap on some of the game’s biggest hitters.

Yet she has also suffered plenty of setbacks, with her thumping defeat against Elena Rybakina at the US Open a chastening experience that left her with plenty to ponder.

Now Raducanu has been given an off-season boost, as she has risen up to No 15 in the updated Universal Tennis Ratings.

More Tennis News

Emma Raducanu can’t stop smiling as England seal famous All Blacks win at Twickenham

Which tennis exhibition events will Alcaraz, Raducanu, Sabalenka, Swiatek and Eala play during off-season?

While the WTA Rankings are based around a rolling 52-week points tally, the UTR Rating reflects current form and uses an algorithm to serve up its top ten list.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

The UTR Rankings are based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight to the current form of the top players in the game.

The algorithm used sees a shake up in the top 20 of the women’s game, with Raducanu’s rise up to No 15 far from being the only big movement in the rankings.

Rybakina finished the season at No 5 in the official rankings after her thrilling win at the WTA Finals, with that success firing her up to No 2 in the UTR Ratings.

Sabalenka clings on to the No 1 spot despite losing to Rybakina in the WTA Finals, with Iga Swiatek in third place and Amanda Anisimova in fourth spot.

UPDATED UTR RATING