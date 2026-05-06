Emma Raducanu failed to reach the latter rounds of Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu is set to tumble down the rankings after her sudden withdrawal from the Rome Masters.

The 23-year-old has played just 14 times this season, racking up a record of seven wins and seven losses.

After finishing the 2025 season with a year-end ranking of 29, Raducanu has been unable to kick on from that progress, with the British number one currently struggling with an ongoing post-viral illness.

Raducanu was scheduled to play in Rome, had been practising since Saturday, and spoke to the media 30 minutes before formally pulling out due to this ailment on Tuesday.

Now, the 2021 US Open champion’s ranking is set to take a hit, and that could only get worse at this rate.

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As per the live WTA rankings, Raducanu will lose 90 points from her fourth round Rome run last year and drop to 35th in the rankings.

That will be key heading into Roland Garros, as Raducanu will not be seeded – putting her at risk of a brutal first round draw.

For the year as a whole, Raducanu is 66th in the WTA race, with 373 points, just one place ahead of fellow Brit Sonay Kartal.

The Bromley-born player made the second round in Paris, the quarter-finals at Queen’s and the third round at Wimbledon in 2025.

If she fails to play in any of those, that would see her lose 308 points, which could drop her down to 56th in the rankings.

Emma Raducanu’s season of woe

Raducanu’s current illness has kept her off the WTA Tour for nearly two months.

Her last match was way back on March 8 at Indian Wells, with Raducanu since missing the Miami Open and clay-court tournaments Linz and Madrid.

Raducanu’s last chance to play a WTA event before the French Open will be either at Strasbourg or Rabat in just under a fortnight.

Before her withdrawal, she told reporters, “I had six weeks almost of doing nothing just trying to recover from the virus, and it takes a lot out of you physically.

“I’m feeling in a better place – not 100% – and I feel like I have got a great purpose and a way about how I am approaching things right now.”

Either way, all is not well in the Raducanu camp.

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