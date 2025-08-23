A “happy” Emma Raducanu has opened up about how she deals with “potential negativity” as she also offered insight into her growing relationship with coach Francisco Roig.

World No 35 Raducanu heads into the US Open ready for the final Grand Slam of the year, with the Brit set to face qualifier Ena Shibahara on Sunday.

It has been four years since the Brit memorably triumphed at Flushing Meadows, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu has struggled in New York since then, losing in round one in 2022 and 2024, and missing the 2023 tournament due to injury.

However, as she approaches the tournament in perhaps her best form since that triumph, the 22-year-old admits that she is in a better place than ever to deal with the “negativity” of tennis.

She said: “I think compared to four years ago, I feel relaxed, I feel happy, I feel in a way like the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practising, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better. I think I feel the same in that sense.

“But I am just more aware now of everything that is possible. When I won in ’21, I guess about this world of potential negativity and bringing people down.

“I’d say that kind of affected me a lot in the last few years. It still definitely gets me from time to time, but overall, I think I can enjoy what I’m doing day to day a lot more. I have good people around.

“I’m just happy that I’m in this place with my tennis.”

Raducanu heads into the US Open under the guidance of new coach Francisco Roig, who famously worked with Rafael Nadal for 17 years during the peak of the Spaniard’s powers.

This will be the first Grand Slam tournament in which the two have been working together at, with their partnership only beginning at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

The early signs at the WTA 1000 were positive, with an impressive Raducanu pushing world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to the brink in a three-set thriller.

Having been part of Nadal’s team for all of the Spaniard’s 22 Grand Slam triumphs, Roig has the experience and know-how to handle tennis’ biggest stages.

And, Raducanu believes she has already taken plenty away from the early weeks of their partnership.

“I think we’re working a lot on the court, putting a lot of hours in,” added Raducanu. “He [Roig] loves spending time on court, as well.

“But we find a good balance; it’s not all just serious. Also, time passes so fast, which is a good sign whenever you’re spending time with someone.

“Overall, I think just working on the quality of my shots and improving them. So far it’s been going pretty well, but I need more time, for sure.

“You can tell when we’re at these big matches or tournaments with a lot of people, there is a big element of calm assurance in the matches. There is no stress or panic, which definitely rubs off on me.

“I feel overall in certain situations on the practice court, even certain shots, if things aren’t going well and aren’t going perfect, I feel overall like I can just trust in my game more.”

Raducanu will take to court against Shibahara in the opening match of the tournament on Court Louis Armstrong, the second-biggest court on the US Open.

The match will start at 11 am local time, with the Brit a warm favourite for victory in New York.

Should she prevail, she could face 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in round two, and ninth seed Elena Rybakina in round three.

