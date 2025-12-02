Emma Raducanu has revealed how her coach is helping her become a better version of herself as she also gave her verdict on players complaining about the tennis schedule.

The 2021 US Open winner hired Francisco Roig as her coach in August, having ended her successful collaboration with Mark Petchey.

Roig, a former ATP player, coached tennis legend Rafael Nadal from 2005 until 2022, and he is known for his technical expertise.

Raducanu finished the 2025 season as the world No 29 after she won 28 of her 50 matches across the 22 tournaments she played.

What did Emma Raducanu say about her work with Francisco Roig?

In a discussion with tennis reporters, Raducanu outlined Roig’s plan for evolving her game.

“He wants me to focus a lot more on building a better Emma Raducanu and a better base level,” said the 23-year-old.

“It’s something that I don’t think I’ve necessarily done before. I’ve always been more tactical, more just having to exploit their weaknesses if they have any, and trying to be very crafty.

“And it works. But the ideal is that you don’t have to necessarily think too much about the other players – you can just go and execute your game and know that you can win.

“He’s trying to build a better quality, not necessarily by changing my physiological capacities, but by using better technique, better timing and better movement.

“I think being able to dictate the game a lot more is a goal of mine, so I don’t necessarily have to run as much.”

What did Emma Raducanu say about the tennis schedule?

The tennis calendar has been a major talking point in 2025, with a host of high-profile players — including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek — criticising the length of the season and number of mandatory events.

The expanded format of ATP and WTA 1000 events has also come under scrutiny.

Raducanu explained why she does not want to join the chorus of voices complaining about the schedule.

“I think that’s a challenge,” the Brit said.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s something to complain about because it’s what we are given. And we are making a great living as well.

“I mean, it’s not all glamorous. There are definitely times when it’s very difficult and we are flagging mentally, physically, everything hurts. But at the same time, what are we going to do about it?

“I am sure there are certain people who go to work and their bosses make them do something, but they have to do it, it’s their job.

“If we put up a front that isn’t complaining, I think that is a better example to the people watching, trying to get into tennis, the younger people.

“If they see all the top players moaning about the calendar, I don’t think that’s necessarily inspiring to look up to.”

