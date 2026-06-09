Emma Raducanu shares immediate reaction after earning first win for three months

Emma Raducanu returned to winning ways on home soil by defeating Anna Blinkova in the first round of Queen’s Club Championships.

Raducanu comfortably ran out a 6-0, 6-3 winner against the Russian star to end her three-month drought without a victory on the WTA Tour.

The British No. 1’s last win prior to Queen’s came at Indian Wells, when she defeated Anastasia Zakharova in straight sets at the Californian Masters event.

Disappointing defeats to Amanda Anisimova, Diane Parry, and Solana Sierra followed, but the star is back to winning ways in her first grass court match of the season.

Raducanu was typically delighted to pick up a much-needed win and she sent out a special message to the crowd at Queen’s.

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“I’m so happy to have come through that match and to be back here at Queen’s. I actually haven’t won a match for a few months and there’s no place I’d rather have done,” she said during her on-court interview.

“I’m really grateful for all of the support, so thank you. I have people who mean a lot around me. I’m doingthe best I can each day and the atmosphere, being part of the atmosphere, is something I really enjoy. I don’t really see it as added negative pressure. I really thrive and buzz off it. I love playing here and I’m happy to be back.

As well as playing singles, Raducanu will also be reigniting ‘Boultercanu’ in the doubles alongside Katie Boulter at the London event.

The duo reached the quarter-finals in the doubles during the 2025 event, before they were defeated by Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe.

The pair are set to play Storm Hunter and Shuai Zhang and the British star implored the crowd to come and support their match at the tournament.

“Come support court one,” said Raducanu during her interview. “Boultercanu is back in action. It’s our annual doubles match. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and hopefully you guys can come and support us. I’ll be supporting Katie in her next match right now and I hope you guys support her as well.”

As for her singles performance, it was certainly a step in the right direction against Blinkova. Raducanu looked aggressive and, most importantly, appeared to enjoy her first round match.

Annabel Croft, who was speaking on BBC Sport commentary duty, was also impressed with what she saw from Raducanu.

“I don’t think she could have played any better to be honest,” she exclaimed after the match. “She was given a challenge in the second set, but she came up trumps. [She was] just seeing the ball so cleanly and it’s lovely to see her smiling out on a tennis court once again.”

Raducanu will now await the winner of Sorana Cirstea and Maddison Inglis in the second round of the grass court event.