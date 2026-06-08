Emma Raducanu shares what she’s been working on in practice ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has had a tough time of it during the 2026 season, but she is hoping to turn her fortunes around on the grass court swing.

The British No. 1 will play Queen’s as her first grass court event of the swing after reaching the quarter-finals of the event last year.

Raducanu played just two matches during the clay court swing and failed to pick up a single victory as she struggled to recover from a viral illness she picked up in the first half of the season.

Raducanu has often impressed on grass and she will be hoping to rekindle form to try and turn her season around.

Speaking at her Queen’s pre-tournament press conference, the British star explained her feelings after she was dumped out of the first round of Roland Garros to Solana Sierra.

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“I found the next day pretty tough, and I knew the best thing for me to do was to try to get back on the court straight away just to nip it in the bud,” she said.

“I think from Strasbourg and the French Open it did teach me a few things that I can hopefully take into the grass season, but I haven’t had so many matches leading up to it, but I’ve been doing what I can day in, day out, so that’s all I can really (control) myself and keep going.”

After arriving on the grass, Raducanu has opened up about what she has been working on ahead of her fifth appearance in the Wimbledon main draw.

“I think a lot starts from the beginning of the point of serving and returning. I think that’s highlighted on the grass court, so working on the actual quality of the shot would be where I would start,” she continued.

“That’s what I’m trying to focus on, and then it’s easier to implement that mindset if you start the point in a better way.”

Raducanu is yet to confirm if she will play a tournament between Queen’s and Wimbledon, but she has often found her best tennis at the UK Grand Slam.

She has won 9 matches and lost four in her first four appearances, which gives her an impressive 69% win rate at Wimbledon.

Raducanu has two fourth round appearances at Wimbledon under her belt, the last of which came in 2024 when she was defeated by Lulu Sun.

At last year’s event she was beaten by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in a competitive contest, after picking up wins against Mimi Xu and Markéta Vondroušová.