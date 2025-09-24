Emma Raducnau pulled in a big collection of lucrative sponsorship deals when she won the 2021 US Open and there has been plenty of speculation questioning what deals are still in place for the 22-year-old British star.

British Airways, Vodafone, Tiffany and co, Dior, Evian, Wilson, Nike and HSBC were among the stellar companies eager to recruit Raducanu as a brand ambassador after that iconic Grand Slam victory four years ago fired her towards global superstardom.

The pressure to continue her success after the US Open win proved to be too much for a player who lacked the experience at the highest level of tennis to sustain her success, with injuries also affecting her ambitions.

This year has been a story of progress for Raducanu, as she has won matches in all four Grand Slams, reached quarter-finals in marquee WTA tournaments and confirmed she can challenge the best in the world when she is on top form after two tight matches against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

She is continuing to attract sponsorship deals and has also lost some of the contracts she signed after the US Open win, with the Vodafone contract among the lucrative deals that was not renewed earlier this year.

Reports suggest that deal with the mobile phone giant was worth £3m a year, but she remains one of the most attractive female athletes in the world for sponsors looking for positive role models.

Raducanu has almost £3m followers on Instagram, with that kind of reach a big factor when major brand consider their sponsorship options.

She still has an active deal with Evian and that partnership became high profile last summer when she took part in some publicity events alongside world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz for the water brand ahead of Wimbledon.

Tiffany and Co are still believed to be part of Raducanu’s sponsorship partners and she is also active with Nike, Wilson, but it is unclear whether her deal with Dior has been terminated or downgraded.

Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen is now a brand ambassador for Dior, with the Porsche deal also believed to have come to an end.

She is still attracting new sponsors, with her recent debut in an advert for sustainable personal care brand Wild.

The brand unveiled Raducanu as their new brand ambassador with a glossy new advert, which was filmed at West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York.

With her on-court earnings for 2025 approaching $1.4m, her finances are in excellent order as her company Harbour 6 Ltd has over £6m in cash assets and a net worth of over £8m according to the Company Check website.

A glance back at the company record for 2021 confirms Harbour 6 Limited posted a net worth of a mere £54 prior to Raducanu’s epic US Open win.

The player at the centre of this business empire admits she may have had her focus taken away from tennis by some of her off-court commitments after her initial breakthrough, but she feels like she has found a good balance now.

“I’m obviously very grateful and fortunate to have had certain experiences and opportunities but I wasn’t prepared for the other things that inevitably do take some energy out of you,” she said.

“Especially straight after I did really well, for the next few years it was very much like there was so much communication about things off the court.

“And I would always, always give my 100 per cent on the court. I was always working really hard, but I just think that I wasn’t prepared as well for the other things that inevitably do take some energy out of you.

“I think now I’m a lot more structured. I’ll be like: ‘OK, I have this time where one hour we will talk about business. And now I’m going to go train for the rest of the week’.

“Also I think I’ve learned how to say no a bit more. Initially, I felt really bad for letting people down. I’d always want to do extra for whatever partner or magazine or whatever I’m shooting for.”

Raducanu remains one of the most talked about female athletes in the world and so long as that continues, brands and sponsors will be eager to work with her.

