Emma Raducanu says she has a “lot more than just tennis ahead of me”, as the Brit prepares for Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult 2026, much of which was curtailed by a post-viral illness.

Indeed, the former US Open champion has played just 21 times this season, chalking up a win-loss record of 11/10.

Much of those wins came in her run to the final at Queen’s Club, a string of results that played a big role in getting seeded at SW19.

Raducanu opted out of playing at Nottingham after her final defeat to Donna Vekic, having played three matches in just over 24 hours.

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Incidentally, ever since her major win in New York in 2021, Raducanu has become a household name as sponsors clamoured for her signature.

The British No 1 is working with a lot of brands, whilst juggling her tennis career, and ahead of Wimbledon, Raducanu made it clear that she has plans for life after hanging up her racket.

The 30th seed at Wimbledon hopes to play for another decade but beyond that, there may be endless possibilities.

When asked by Grazia where she hopes to be in 10 years, she said, “I’ll probably be retiring and hopefully proud of the career I’ve had in tennis, but also extremely excited for another career.

“I know tennis is one chapter of my life, and it’s such a huge part of my current identity, but I have a lot more than just tennis ahead of me.

“I can’t wait to delve into another chapter, and to think that my life really starts in my thirties is exciting, even though I will have had a whole tennis career by then.”

Raducanu will soon find out who she faces in round one of the grass court major, with some wondering if the returning Serena Williams will be her first opponent after the 44-year-old was given a wildcard.

The home favourite reached the third round of the 2025 championships, losing to Aryna Sabalenka in two tight sets on Centre Court.

Raducanu will hope to have her first deep run in years at a major when she takes to the court early next week.

GO DEEPER: Can Emma Raducanu win another Grand Slam? Tim Henman gives honest opinion