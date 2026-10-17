Emma Raducanu tipped to win another Grand Slam after what she’s been doing in training recently

Emma Raducanu’s season has been as bemusing as it has been frustrating in 2026.

The star has dealt with a myriad of issues this year, including illness and injury, which has forced her out of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

However, when Raducanu has played, she has shown real signs of promise.

The British star looked very impressive at her home tournament at Queen’s, as she beat the likes of Iva Jovic and Sorana Cirstea to reach the final of the WTA 500 event.

Elsewhere, Raducanu also reached another WTA final in Romania, so there have still been signs that she can perform at a high level in the sport.

Raducanu looks to have ended her season early due to the injury she suffered on the grass court swing, but Dan Evans has not given up hope of her winning another Grand Slam.

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In a new interview with The Telegraph, Evans said: “I genuinely think she will win Wimbledon one day. Yeah, I don’t know why. She’s good, and I think – I’m saying this in as nice a way as possible – I think she thinks she’s good.

“Not in an arrogant way, but when she plays big matches, she’s like ‘Whatever. This is just another match.’ And yeah, I just think one day she’ll get it. The crowd can play such a big part in tennis, and you have to keep yourself together on Centre Court, because it’s a daunting place to go and play. But she looks like she loves it out there.”

Evans, who retired earlier this year, is convinced of her Grand Slam winning prowess after being told what she’s like on the practice court.

“I’m sure she’s getting pushed side-to-side by endorsements, and there’s a bit of tug-of-war on what she needs to do, what she doesn’t,” he admitted.

“I admit I’ve not watched her practices very often, but from what I’m told, she’s a good trainer: she works for two, three hours in a row with hardly any break.”

Raducanu is not currently on any of the entry lists for the remaining tournaments of the WTA Tour in 2026, so she would require wildcards to play again.

However, that could work in her favour as she looks to kick on for the 2027 season.

Raducanu has fallen to world 109 in the WTA Tour rankings, which would make it difficult for the star to return at the biggest events in the sport.

But if a player misses six months of action, then they can return on a protected ranking, which means the star will be able to play the best events on the WTA calendar in 2027.