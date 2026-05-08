Emma Raducanu’s lengthy hiatus from the WTA Tour looked to be coming to an end at the Italian Open, but a last-minute withdrawal continued a disappointing two-month run for the British star.

Raducanu has not been seen since a comprehensive defeat to Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells, with a virus keeping the British star out of action.

The star was set to play the Italian Open but withdrew from the event citing her ongoing illness as the reason for her absence from the WTA Tour.

Rusedski, like the rest of us, was surprised by Raducanu’s last-minute withdrawal at the Italian Open as he was impressed by her practice sessions.

Speaking on Off Court with Greg, the former British No. 1 said: “I watched her practice session with Tagger and she looked really good in practice. I mean she’s hitting the ball well. She’s taking it early. She had like two practice sessions most days and and then boom, all of a sudden she’s not playing. The virus reappears.”

“I don’t know whether she’s got to get her nutrition up, whether she’s got to get her diet up, whether she’s got to find some sort of solution because I mean, it’s been a long, long time since she’s played a match. And the last match she’s played was Indian Wells.

“And I mean, it feels like an eternity ago. And I hope I hope she finds some way to get back cuz she needs matches. If she’s going to go into grass court season, you know, even if you don’t play well in clay, it doesn’t matter because you’re on court, you’re doing the reps and they pay off later.

“But, you know, it looks like at the moment she might just be starting up at the French or she might just say, ‘Okay, fine. Clay’s done. I’m going to cure this virus and get ready for grass court season. But we’d all love to see her back and we’d all love to know what’s happening.

“Everybody’s kind of up in the air right now. She has to play more tennis, not play less tennis, when she was talking about, well, I just want to pick my schedule. I want to play less. And you don’t have that luxury unless you’re a top consistent top 10 player or top 16 player in the world where week in week out you’re making quarties, semis, finals, or wins. So, so you know, you got to get stuck in. But then if you got a virus, it’s more than understandable.”

Rennae Stubbs previously sent direct advice to Raducanu and now Rusedski conjured up a simple solution that could help her overcome her current illness and return to the court.

The former British number one said: “She’s got to have a traveling doctor. Why not put a team of a traveling doctor, a nutritionist, somebody around you to just give you that opportunity to be able to get back on court? It’s just been two stop start.”

Raducanu has played 14 matches so far on the WTA Tour, winning seven of them. Her best run so far this season came at the Transylvania Open, where she made the final.

The British star currently sits at World No. 36 in the live rankings, but she could continue to drop if results at the Italian Open go against her.