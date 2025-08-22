Emma Raducanu carries an encouraging run of form into the 2025 US Open, and some tennis experts have weighed in on her prospects at Flushing Meadows.

The Brit reached the third round at the WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Montreal after making the semi-finals at the 500 in Washington.

Raducanu fell to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set battle in Cincinnati having also pushed the Belarusian star hard in the third round of Wimbledon last month.

The 22-year-old missed out on a US Open seeding position by just one place after the withdrawals of Qinwen Zheng and Paula Badosa.

The world No 35 is set to face a qualifier in her opening match at the New York major, while she could face either Lucia Bronzetti or a qualifier in round two.

If Raducanu reaches the third round, she is projected to meet ninth seed and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Raducanu won her only title to date at the 2021 US Open, where she remarkably won 10 matches without losing a set across qualifying and the main draw.

Emma Raducanu News

Emma Raducanu handed glorious chance to reach WTA Rankings goal at US Open

Mark Petchey reveals why he stopped working with Emma Raducanu after successful partnership

Speaking to Sky Sports before the draw, tennis icon Martina Navratilova gave her thoughts on Raducanu’s US Open hopes.

“Emma has a chance of going deep if she gets a good draw,” said the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Annabel Croft, a former British No 1, was confident about Raducanu’s chances.

“She’s always got a good chance because she’s such a good player,” said the former world No 24.

“It’s about her doing well and maintaining a high level for a sustained level of time.

“It will depend on the draw but there’s no question she’ll be in the mix. She’s done it before at the US Open before and she’s back in what is probably her favourite tournament I would think, so that counts for a lot.”

Former Wimbledon champion and world No 7 Marion Bartoli said: “It depends on the draw but she has a decent chance to get through to the second week.”

Naomi Cavaday, a former British pro, said: “She has a great chance to go deep this year. We will have to see how the draw falls as she needs to avoid Sabalenka and [Iga] Swiatek early on.”

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu gets lavish rankings prediction from former world No 1

