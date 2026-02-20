Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has declared that Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory has created the “problem” of “massive” expectations.

Raducanu won the only singles title of her career to date at the 2021 US Open, where she stunned the tennis world with her victory as an 18-year-old ranked 150th in the world.

The Brit won 10 consecutive matches without dropping a set at Flushing Meadows — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw — and she remains the only qualifier in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier.

The 23-year-old reached her only final since her US Open triumph at the Transylvania Open, a WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, earlier this month. She was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by Sorana Cirstea in the final in Romania.

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg podcast, Rusedski hit out at Raducanu’s critics as he argued the Brit should deserves credit for her result in Cluj-Napoca.

“The expectations for her are just so massive,” said the 1997 US Open finalist.

“The problem she has is she’s won the US Open, the hardest thing to do as any player: win a major.

WTA Tour News

What prize money & ranking points did Emma Raducanu earn at Dubai Championships?

Alex Eala gets honest about ‘gap’ to Coco Gauff after heavy Dubai Championships loss

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“And then she gets to a final in Romania, and everybody’s talking, ‘Well, she’s lost in the finals’. Getting to a finals or semis every week is fantastic.

“I don’t care whether it’s 250, 500, 100, whatever it is. It was a very good week for Emma. Let’s give her some credit.”

After her run in Romania, Raducanu was forced to retire in her opening round match of the Qatar Open against Camila Osorio due to physical struggles. The world No 25 was then upset by Antonia Ruzic in the first round at this week’s Dubai Championships.

Following a second round defeat at the 2026 Australian Open, Raducanu parted ways with coach Francisco Roig.

Rusedski revealed in his podcast that he remained positive as he reacted to her split with Roig.

“I’m still super positive on Emma. I still believe there’s a lot there, but let’s do it step by step,” the former British No 1 said.

“She’s done the hardest thing first, winning the US Open. And all the pressure and expectation went on her. Let’s try to win a WTA Tour title at the lowest level and build up from there.

“It’s a game of building and getting the joy back for a game. So I’m still super positive about Emma. I still think she has a very bright future ahead of her.

“If she can be 100 % healthy and get the right sort of love back to the game, there’s no reason why there can’t be great results there. So I’m on the positive side for Emma.”

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings: How Victoria Mboko eclipsed Emma Raducanu with surge into top 10

