Emma Raducanu has described watching Maja Chwalinska’s remarkable run to the final of the 2026 French Open as “really special.”

Chwalinska became the first player to reach the Roland Garros final as a qualifier and just the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final after Raducanu.

The Pole dropped just one set across nine matches — three in qualifying and six in the main draw — en route to the championship match in Paris, which she lost to Mirra Andreeva.

The 24-year-old was ranked 114th, one place below her previous career-high ranking, before the start of the event, and she has now soared to 21st position.

Raducanu was an 18-year-old ranked 150th in the world when she won 10 straight matches without losing a set across qualifying and the main draw to win the 2021 US Open.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of her appearance at the Queen’s Club Championships, Raducanu shared her thoughts on Chwalinska’s heroics in Paris.

“I mean, it’s very rare to come through qualies and make it to the final,” said the 23-year-old Brit.

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“She did an incredible job and I was very happy to see her do so well. To see her before the tournament and the way she rose up through the tournament will do a lot for her confidence.

“I think it’s something that doesn’t happen very often in tennis, but to see her do so well and have fun and enjoy it was really special.

“What I achieved, nobody has done it so far, but there is still a lot of time ahead and someone very well could do it. If I can do it, then I think other people can too.”

During her run at Roland Garros, Chwalinska discussed Raducanu’s US Open triumph.

“Yeah, I mean, it was such an impressive run, you know,” said Chwalinska.

“Also, she was so young. I think she was 19, right? Do I remember correctly? 18? So, yeah, I think she didn’t drop a set, as well. So it was just incredible.”

On the difference between qualifying and the main draw, she added: “I think the level is very close, qualifying is not much worse than the main draw. And the players in the qualifying, they are so good as well.

“They are great competitors. We just need to kind of believe and fight and just believe that maybe some day it will click for us as well. Yeah, that’s what I would take from this experience.”

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