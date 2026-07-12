Wimbledon has not been without its selection of controversies at the 2026 event, with several top players and pundits suggesting a litany of changes for the Grand Slam.

From scheduling issues, to a radical overhaul of the rules, the traditions of Wimbledon have often been called into question across the last two weeks.

During the final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, which was a tense, but very technical affair, Mark Petchey suggested another change Wimbledon should make.

The coach suggested there should be a change to the way fans are shown replays at the event, in order to get them more invested in matches.

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Taking to his social media account when Sinner and Zverev were battling it out for the third set, Petchey said: “One thing I would love to see Wimbledon bring in, is using the tv screens where the score is used for selective highlights of incredible shots or drama.”

Emma Raducanu’s former coach added: “Don’t need to go overboard but a genuinely great shot or moment replayed would enhance the fans experience.”

At present, the only things broadcast from the screens on Centre Court are the scoreline and close hawkeye scores, but it is not such a bad idea from Petchey.

Other sports, such as football, often revel in highlights of key moments, which tend to get the fans more invested in the action.

This is not the first key rule change Petchey has lobbied during Wimbledon this year, either, as he previously announced a radical overhaul to doubles.

The ATP Tour has revealed plans to shrink the size of draws in the doubles, which has been very controversial with the top stars on the Tour.

Petchey believes there should be changes to the doubles format, but they should not be adminstrative. Instead, they should be to increase the pace and make them more excited for fans.

“If Barry Hearn had run doubles it wouldn’t be in the place it is,” said the iconic coach, who also worked with Andy Murray during his early career.

“The product needs tinkering with, not blowing up – but no one has even tried,” he added. “The players would be willing to experiment but tennis has a dearth of innovators.

“Not sitting down for the changeovers in doubles would speed up the product exponentially and allow the doubles finals to be played closer to singles finals at events, giving greater visibility to the doubles players. That’s just one simple solution.”

As well as stints with Raducanu and Murray as a coach, Petchey has also worked as an analyst on The Tennis Channel for much of the last decade.