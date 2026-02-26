Emma Raducanu’s role as an Uniqlo ambassador will bring a new, unique challenge that will help her pay tribute to her mother following “her sacrifices, energy and efforts over the years”.

After nearly a decade with Nike, Raducanu was confirmed as a Uniqlo Global Brand Ambassador this week, as it was revealed she will promote the Japanese brand and its LifeWear fashion globally.

There was a key sentence in the press release as it added Raducanu “will also work actively on designs and functions of her on-court apparel.”

That signals a new opportunity for the British No 1 as during her time with Nike she had very little to no input with the designs of her oufits as the American apparel giant usually adopts a one-style fits all approach with on-court attire.

It’s something that excites Raducanu as she will work with creative director Clare Waight-Keller as she explained to Harpers Bazaar: “It’s something I’ve never done before.

“It’s a real honour to be working with Clare, who’s such an incredible designer with so much experience… it’s amazing for me to be able to speak to her and give my input, my feedback.”

The Uniqlo press release included pictures of Raducanu in a blue dress and that design appears to have gone down well with the tennis public, but it remains to be seen if that will be her outfit for her first event as a Uniqlo ambassador at next week’s Indian Wells Open.

The 2021 US Open winner, though, can’t wait to give her new outfits “airtime”.

“I saw some initial sketches and drafts – her creativity is amazing. From the conversations we’ve had, she’s already put together some really cool, inspiring looks that you just really want to wear,” she said.

“You know, you want to go out there and give those dresses, tops and skirts airtime. So, it’s motivational for me as well. I think clothing is such a powerful tool to help you feel confident and put out a natural image of yourself.”

Raducanu is the only female sport ambassador for Uniqlo, something that she describes as “a great honour and a great privilege” and she hopes to use her platform in a “positive way”.

And there is one woman in particular that has been a big inspiration throughout her life and that, of course, is her mother Renee Zha with the 23-year-old revealing a “full-circle moment”.

When asked by Harpers Bazaar who she’d most like to see in her creations, she replied: “I think I would honestly love to see my mother in my clothes, because it would be such a full circle moment.

“Because this is what she sacrificed and dedicated a lot of her time [to] – her energy, her effort, all of the challenges, all of the hard work… this is what it was for, and for her to experience it is probably going to be really special. I’d say my mum is probably the number one.”