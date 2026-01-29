Emma Raducanu has announced her split from Francisco Roig after a six-month partnership with the Spaniard.

World No 29 Raducanu released a short statement on Thursday confirming her split with Roig, a former coach of Rafael Nadal, following a difficult start to her 2026 season.

The Brit played just one match at the United Cup in Perth, falling to Maria Sakkari in three sets, before an underwhelming straight-sets loss to world No 204 Taylah Preston at the Hobart International.

Raducanu was then beaten in straight sets by world No 55 Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open, with the Brit having now lost six of her nine matches since the end of the 2025 US Open.

Speaking after her loss to Potapova in Melbourne, the 23-year-old spoke of a “misalignment” within her game, and it has now been confirmed that Roig will not part of her journey to solve that concern.

The former US Open champion took to her Instagram story on Thursday to announce her split from Roig, following a partnership that started at the Cincinnati Open last August.

She wrote: “Francis, thank you for our time together.

“You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on the court.

“While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared.”

Raducanu’s decision to split with Roig means that she is again without a coach, having now worked with eight different permanent coaches during her professional career.

The Brit’s partnership with Nick Cavaday, from the start of 2024 until early 2025, has been her longest since her 2021 US Open triumph, with Raducanu having worked with Mark Petchey on a temporary basis in between her split with Cavaday and the start of her time with Roig.

According to The i, the Brit will work with Alexis Canter over the next few weeks before she looks to make a new permanent hire.

Raducanu is set to return to action at the Transylvania Open next week, with the world No 29 set to be the top seed at the WTA 250 event.

Her campaign in Cluj will then be followed by back-to-back WTA 1000 events in the Middle East, with the Qatar Open in Doha swiftly followed by the Dubai Tennis Championships.

