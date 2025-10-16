There is good news and bad news out of the Emma Raducanu camp as she has decided to end her coaching merry-go-round, but it’s not a positive update in terms of her schedule for the rest of 2025.

Raducanu has gone through multiple coaches since making her breakthrough in 2021, but seems to have found some stability with Francisco Roig as she started working with the Spaniard in August before confirming he would stay with the team until the end of the year.

And Roig – who was part of Rafael Nadal’s set-up for nearly two decades with the tennis great winning 22 Grand Slams during their time together – has clearly made a big impression as Raducanu has returned to the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

The 57-year-old will now also be part of the Raducanu team in 2026 as the British No 1 has agreed a contract extension with him.

It is a change in approach from Raducanu as she had worked with eight different coaches since 2021 before appointing Roig.

2025 Season Done

But their work on the 2025 WTA Tour season is done as Raducanu won’t play another competitive match this year as she has decided to end her campaign early following her recent health issues.

The 22-year-old struggled throughout the Asia swing, but it was at the Wuhan Open where it became obvious that she had major problems as she not only received medical treatment on court, but also had to spend time in hospital after her exit from the tournament.

Despite concerns over her health, Raducanu entered the Ningbo Open but she again took a medical timeout during her first-round match as her vitals were checked while she also battled with a lower back problem. She went on to lose the match against world No 230 Zhu Lin.

Raducanu’s team have now confirmed she has been sick for the last 10 days.

The Pan Pacicific Open and Hong Kong Open were the two tournaments remaining on her calendar for this year, but she has now pulled out of both events in order to recover fully.

Raducanu’s 2025 Season

The former world No 10 ends her year with a win-loss record of 28-22 (56%) as her search for a second top-level title after her 2021 US Open run continues.

This year she played in 22 events – the most since she turned professional with her previous best 18 in 2021 – and reached one semi-final [The Citi DC Open in July] and two quarter-finals [Miami Open in March and Queen’s Club in June].

Raducanu had one top-10 win this campaign and that was against Emma Navarro during her run at the WTA 1000 Miami event while she also beat the likes of Naomi Osaka and Anisimova and came close to upsetting Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open.

There have also been some big losses against Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open and French Open, and against Coco Gauff at the Italian Masters.

But having started the year at No 60, it was no doubt a year of progress as she edged closer to be being seeded at the 2026 Australian Open.