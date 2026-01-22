Emma Raducanu managed to play only five matches during her first three tournaments of the 2026 season and she is scheduled to play another three events in February.

The British No 1 struggled with health issues and a foot problem in recent months, and she was forced to make a delayed start to her campaign as she missed Great Britain’s United Cup opening match against Japan before featuring in the second round against Greece.

Raducanu lost in straight sets against Maria Sakkari and then reached the quarter-final of the Hobart International where she was the top seed as she won her opener and then received a walkover against Magdalena Frech before losing in 6-2, 6-4.

There were doubts over her participation at the Australian Open due to her foot injury, but she made it to Melbourne Park and claimed a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 first-round victory over Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

But her campaign came to a shuddering halt in the second round as she went down 6-7 (3-7), 2-6 against world No 55 Anastasia Potapova.

After the match Raducanu stated: “I didn’t even know at the beginning if I would be coming to Australia, so it’s a positive in that sense.”

Emma Raducanu News

What Emma Raducanu’s early Australian Open exit really reveals about her progress

Everything Emma Raducanu said in candid press conference after her Australian Open exit

She added: “I need to take it for what it is, be pragmatic and go back and just keep working and the season’s still quite long. Hopefully, if I stay healthy, do the right things, then it will start falling into place.”

Raducanu’s Schedule For February

The world No 29 will now have a short break with her next event set for Europe as she has signed up for the Transylvania Open – which runs from February 2-8 – where she is scheduled to be the top seed.

She has played at the Romanian event once before and that was October 2021 when she reached the quarter-final.

The other seeds in the main draw include Jaqueline Cristian, Sorana Cîrstea, Wang Xinyu and the player who defeated Raducanu at Melbourne Park, Potapova.

The first WTA 1000 tournament of the season is then set for Doha with the Qatar Open from February 9-15 where Raducanu is set to have a direct entry as it is a 56-player draw and she is currently comfortably inside the cutoff mark.

Raducanu has made two appearances at the event and lost in the first round on both occasions.

That is immediately followed by the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships, which is also a 56-player tournament so her ranking should be good enough for an entry into the main draw.

She made her debut in Dubai last year, but lost in the second round.

The 2021 US Open winner only has 75 points from the 2025 season to defend in February – 10 from Doha and 65 from Dubai.