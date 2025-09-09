Emma Raducanu has opted to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in order to sign up for the Korea Open and that could prove to be a good move in her attempt to return to the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

The 2021 US Open winner enjoyed a decent North American hard-court swing as she reached the semi-final of the Washington Citi DC Open and followed it up with a round three appearance at the Canadian Open and a second-round exit at the Canadian Open.

Raducanu then won her first match at the US Open since her magical Grand Slam title run at Flushing Meadows four years ago, reaching the third round before going down in straight sets against ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

The 22-year-old started the hard-court campaign at No 46 in the rankings, but finds herself at No 34 after the US Open and there is no doubt she can improve further during the upcoming swing in Asia.

What Is To Come For Raducanu?

The Korea Open is up next following her decision to withdraw from Great Britain’s upcoming Billie Jean King Cup quarter-final rubber against Japan.

The British No 1 also played in Seoul last year and she reached the quarter-final, but then retired with a foot ligament injury at the start of the second set after Daria Kasatkina won the opener 6-0. That foot injury also forced her to withdraw from the China Open main draw and the qualifying event at the Wuhan Open.

Raducanu only returned to action at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as she steered Great Britain to the semi-finals before they lost against Germany.

The world No 34 is set to feature at both WTA 1000 events in China this year, providing she is fit, as her ranking is good enough for direct entries.

The China Open will run from September 24 to October 5 with the Wuhan Open taking place from October 6 to 12.

The Asia swing will continue after the back-to-back WTA 1000 events with the Ningbo Open and Japan Open being staged the week after Wuhan. That will be followed by the Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open in mid-October before the swing ends with the Hong Kong Open, Jiangxi Open and Chennai Open.

Raducanu was due to play at Ningbo, Guangzhou and Hong Kong last year, but was forced to skip those events due to her foot injury and she could well decide to enter some of those events this year.

Points Being Defended By Raducanu

Having played only one tournament after the 2024 US Open, Raducanu only has 108 points to defend following her run to the semi-final in Seoul.

The 22-year-old sits on 1,546 points in the Official WTA Rankings, but will move to 1,438 once her total from Korea is removed.

Of course, she will then have a chance to reclaim those points, while any points she picks up at the remaining events will likely result in a rise up the rankings as those around her have more points to defend during the final few months of the year.