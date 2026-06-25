Emma Raducanu’s team respond after she’s seen leaving Wimbledon in an orthopaedic boot

Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a resurgence during the grass court swing, but many believe she could now be injured ahead of Wimbledon.

Raducanu has suffered an unfortunate season in 2026, which has mostly been derailed by a viral illness which kept her out of much of the clay court season.

She returned on home soil at Queen’s and enjoyed a remarkable run to the final in London, after picking up impressive victories over the likes of Sorana Cirstea and Iva Jovic.

Raducanu opted not to play a tournament between Queen’s and Wimbledon, withdrawing from Nottingham at the last-minute and deciding not to play in Eastbourne.

Instead, the British No 1 has headed straight to Wimbledon and she has already been seen out and about on the Grand Slam’s practice courts.

However, according to Clay, Raducanu was seen leaving Aorangi Park with her right foot worryingly cased inside an orthapaedic boot.

After a season derailed by various illnesses and injuries, this is absolutely the last thing Raducanu would have wanted heading into her home Grand Slam, particularly after finally finding some good form on the grass.

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However, her team have played down any reports indication that she might be injured ahead of Wimbledon.

Thomas Houchin, one of her representatives told Clay that there is absolutely nothing to be worried about when it comes to Raducanu’s injury status.

“Emma is absolutely fine,” said Houchin. “She will play tomorrow.”

The British star has been seeded for Wimbledon thanks to her exploits at Queen’s, which means she will have an ‘easier’ draw in the opening rounds.

The top seeds can not play each other in the first three rounds of a Grand Slam, giving them a chance to play themselves into form at the tournament.

Raducanu can be drawn against any player outside the top 32 seeds, including qualifiers and wildcards, in the first round of the Grand Slam.

She has not been seeded at Wimbledon since the 2022 tournament, when she arrived as the tenth seed off the back of her stunning 2021 US Open triumph.

However, seeded entry did not particularly help Raducanu back in 2022, as she suffered an early exit from her favourite Grand Slam.

She was knocked out of the second round of Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to former World No 4 Caroline Garcia, who would go on to reach the fourth round.

Raducanu’s best effort at Wimbledon is two fourth round appearances, which she achieved in 2021 and 2024. At last year’s event, she was knocked out by World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, in a terrific two set tussle.