Emma Raducanu’s fine form continued with another dominant win at the US Open on Wednesday.

The world No 36 needed exactly one hour to dispatch Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen inside Court Louis Armstrong, ending the 23-year-old’s historic run with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Raducanu’s opening-round win over Ena Shibahara lasted 62 minutes and had been her quickest-ever victory at a Grand Slam, though that milestone ultimately only lasted two days.

It was a close to perfect performance for the 22-year-old, landing 79% of first serves in play, hitting 16 winners, and breaking her opponent four times.

“I’m very pleased with how I played today,” said Raducanu on court. “Second round after two days, it kind of breaks the rhythm a little bit

“I was playing Janice, a super dangerous opponent. She was playing extremely well, and I thought any ball that I put mid-court, that wasn’t necessarily good enough, she just put away easily.

“I’m really pleased with how I performed.”

Having not won a match at the US Open since her stunning triumph at this event four years ago, Raducanu is now back into the third round at Flushing Meadows.

It is the fourth time that the 22-year-old has progressed into the third round of a major, and the six games dropped across her two matches so far is the least amount of games she has ever dropped getting to this stage of a Grand Slam.

Tennis News

Has Coco Gauff already written off this year’s US Open after candid admission?

Jannik Sinner’s verdict on Carlos Alcaraz’s new haircut as he looks back on their first US Open clash

Victory was also her 26th win of 2025, the most she has ever recorded in an individual season, with still over two months of tournaments still to come this year.

“I think the consistency of doing good practice days every day, building on that,” responded Raducanu, when asked about the key to her improvement.

“After Miami, I did some pretty good work, I started to do it, but I also feel in the last few weeks I’ve really stepped up with what I’m doing on and off the court.

“I’m really happy that I have those people [Francisco Roig and Jane O’Donoghue] in my corner over there, and I’m really grateful for them.

“I’m really looking forward to building day by day, doing my best – that’s all I can do. I’m putting a lot of trust in the work behind the scenes, so it takes a little bit of pressure off.

“But, at the same time, whenever you play a match on a big stadium, you feel a bit of pressure – but I like to try and use it as much as I can.”

After her opening two wins, Raducanu is provisionally up three places to world No 33 in the WTA Live Rankings, on 1,546 points.

However, should she triumph in her third-round clash on Friday, the Brit could be in line for a hugely significant surge.

Raducanu would move to 1,656 points with victory in round three, a total that would propel her inside the top 30 of the WTA Rankings for the first time since September 2022.

But things are unlikely to be easy for the Brit, who could face ninth seed Elena Rybakina in round three.

The Kazakh faces qualifier Tereza Valentova on Wednesday, though she dropped just one game when she beat Raducanu in Sydney three years ago.

Read Next: Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala seal rankings breakthroughs as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic power on – US Open predictions