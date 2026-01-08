Brad Gilbert and Pam Shriver’s long-running commentary stints with ESPN have come to an end with the latter revealing “I was prepared for more, but was told it was time to streamline”.

The broadcaster announced its “Australian Open 2026 on-air talent lineup” in a statement earlier this week and the names of acclaimed coach and former world No 4 Gilbert and 1978 US Open runner-up and former world No 4 Shriver were missing.

However, other regular former players John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki, Mary Joe Fernandez, James Blake, Sam Querrey, Chris Eubanks and CoCo Vandeweghe will return as they are part of the chosen group for the studio analysis at the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

Katie George and Malika Andrews will share the host duties over the fortnight while Chris Fowler, Chris McKendry, Patrick McEnroe, Jason Goodall and Mike Monaco will be the commentators.

The 63-year-old Shriver, who won 21 WTA singles titles during her playing days, had been with the broadcaster since 1990 while Gilbert – a 20-time title winner on the ATP Tour – started his career with ESPN in 2004.

“Thanks for the 35+ amazing years. I recall AO 1990, after an early round loss, working for ESPN for the first time. I was prepared for more, but was told it was time to streamline,” Shriver said on X.

Gilbert – who coached the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray and most recently Coco Gauff after hanging up his racket – simply stated: “Had a great [thumbs up emoji] 23 year run [running emoji].”

And while ESPN revealed that they still have to confirm they are still working on their line-ups for Wimbledon and the US Open, Gilbert and Shriver won’t be part of the teams.

“We regularly evolve our on-air teams. Talent assignments vary by event and year, and not every contributor appears at every tournament,” an ESPN spokesperson told Front Office Sports.

“This year’s AO lineup reflects the specific coverage approach. We are still working on line-up plans for Wimbledon and US Open.”

As for the two veteran broadcasters: “Brad Gilbert and Pam Shiver are no longer with ESPN. We are grateful to them for their many years of collaboration and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

