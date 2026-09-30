Jannik Sinner has been predicted to stay away from the Tour for a while due to a knee injury

Rising American star Ethan Quinn believes Jannik Sinner will delay his comeback from a knee injury as there is no real need to play the Asian Swing.

Sinner hasn’t played a match since winning Wimbledon in mid-July, as he continues to recover from his mystery knee problem. Last week, the 25-year-old pulled out of the ATP 500 event in Beijing as he wasn’t 100 per cent ready to compete once again.

While the five-time major winner risks losing his No. 1 ranking to US Open champion Alexander Zverev, 22-year-old Quinn thinks Sinner’s health comes first.

Quinn said on Nothing Major, “I think he’s done until maybe Paris Indoors. I think he’ll play there and then play the year-end Finals. When I saw he pulled out of the US Open, I said he’s definitely not going to play in Asia.”

Sinner is scheduled to play at the Shanghai Masters (7-18 October), in Vienna (26 October-1 November) and the Paris Masters (2-8 November) before the ATP Tour Finals begin in mid-November. Incidentally, former world No 45 Quinn, who is out with a foot injury, pointed out that Carlos Alcaraz played a reduced schedule after winning the 2025 US Open.

More Tennis News

Alex Eala 16th in key WTA Rankings as her hopes end; Elena Rybakina closing in – Race to Indian Wells

Japan Open withdrawals: Lorenzo Musetti suffers fresh blow as Arthur Fery gets new opponent

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Indeed, the Spaniard played in Laver Cup and then Tokyo in September, before skipping the Shanghai Masters, losing early at the Paris Masters, and then finishing runner-up to Sinner at the ATP Tour Finals.

To that point, Quinn feels that the downsides outweigh the positives for the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz to play every Masters 1000 event.

He added, “We saw it last year with Carlos. One Tokyo [tournament] and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m alright’. You see it with Toronto and Montreal.

“There are certain 1000s where Carlos and Jannik are just not going to play because they don’t need to. Why would they travel that far to somewhere where they don’t really want to play?”

Former world No 21 Steve Johnson predicted that Sinner is not coming back a day before he is ready and if he returns next year, it will be “great” for Zverev in the No 1 ranking race.

At the time of writing, Sinner has 11,000 ranking points and Zverev has 9,630 but in the race, the German is 700 points ahead. If Sinner pulls out of Shanghai and Zverev goes far there and in Beijing, the No 1 ranking will be within his grasp.

John Isner added, “Sascha is the beneficiary of this because he’s forging on, he’s playing Shanghai, he’s never been the world No 1, so good for him. Wear the tyres out.”

WHAT NEXT? Carlos Alcaraz’s Roger Federer-like shot that ‘stumped’ Andre Agassi and Taylor Fritz