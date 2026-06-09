Every record Roger Federer holds at the US Open ahead of his comeback match at the Grand Slam

Roger Federer was with Nike for two decades before joining Uniqlo in 2018.

Roger Federer shocked the tennis world by confirming he would return to the US Open to play a match for the first time since 2019.

The Swiss star is set to play an exhibition doubles match alongside Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match, which is set to take place on Tuesday, August 25th, during the Grand Slam’s qualifying week ahead of the main draw a week later.

This is not the first time Federer has returned to a Grand Slam since his retirement in 2022, as he also played an exhibition at the Australian Open later this year.

However, Federer’s return at the US Open could be more special as the Swiss icon holds several records at the Flushing Meadows event.

Federer made history at the New York Grand Slam between 2004 and 2008 when he won five consecutive singles titles at the US Open.

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The Swiss star is the only player in the Open Era to achieve the feat, although Richard Sears managed to win seven in a row in the Amateur Era between 1881–87.

Those five titles between 2004 and 2008 for Federer ensured he has won the joint-most titles in the Open Era, alongside American legend Pete Sampras.

Sampras won his home Grand Slam in New York in 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, and 2002 to break the Open Era record, but Federer managed to match it just six years later.

Federer came mightly close to earning a sixth consecutive title too in 2009, but he was beaten in the final of that event by Juan Martin del Potro.

The Swiss star reached one more final at the US Open before he retired, which came in 2015, when he was beaten in four sets by Novak Djokovic.

Federer’s seven finals at Flushing Meadows puts him joint-third on the list for most finals at the Grand Slam alongside Connors, narrowly behind Ivan Lendl, Sampras, and Djokovic.

The star ended his career at the US Open having won 5 Grand Slams from his 19 appearances. Federer had an astonishing 89–14 win-loss record at the New York event, which equates to an impressive 86% winning rate.

The men to beat Roger Federer at the US Open

2000: Juan Carlos Ferrero

2001: Andre Agassi

2002: Max Mirnyi

2003: David Nalbandian

2009: Juan Martin del Potro

2010: Novak Djokovic

2011: Novak Djokovic

2012: Tomas Berdych

2013: Tommy Robredo

2014: Marin Cilic

2015: Novak Djokovic

2017: Juan Martin del Potro

2018: John Millman

2019: Grigor Dimitrov

Only 11 men managed to beat Federer in his 19 appearances, with only del Potro and Djokovic managed to topple the Swiss star on more than one occasion.