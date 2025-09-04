Iga Swiatek’s bid to win a second US Open crown at the 2025 edition of the New York Grand Slam ended with a quarter-final loss to Amanda Anisimova, but what did the world No 2 say after the defeat?

The 24-year-old Pole was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by world No 9 Anisimova, who she destroyed 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final less than two months ago to secure her sixth Grand Slam title.

Swiatek‘s defeat to the 24-year-old American snapped her nine-match winning streak that included her run to the title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati last month.

Here is everything Swiatek said in the English section of her post-match press conference, including a tense exchange with a journalist who asked if she needed a “mental break.”

Q. It’s been a pretty good summer for you. Didn’t end the way you wanted to. Does it take a while after a match like this for you to sort of have that perspective on the quality of the last few months and the results that you put up?

Swiatek: No, because I know what I achieved, so I can’t erase it because I lost today. Yeah. So I kind of am aware. And also I couldn’t win today’s match playing like that, serving like that and with Amanda being so aggressive on the returns. So I kind of get it.

Q. That was kind of my question. Just how do you feel you played today? What were you kind of least satisfied with with your performance?

Swiatek: Well, from the baseline, I felt it was, it was good. But yeah, I think the serve made the difference. She was winning, I guess more points from her serve. And I struggled a bit to sometimes make the first serve in and she returned well from second serve. So I guess that made a difference.

Q. How is it for you going into a match where the last time you played someone, pretty recently too, it was 6-0, 6-0, how is it that you prepare for going to a match, knowing they’re doing something different but not knowing maybe exactly what. It’s an unusual situation to have.

Swiatek: Honestly… well, it didn’t really matter for me. Like I think everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn’t play well on Wimbledon, but it’s not like she always going to do the same mistakes or feel the same. So no, I know that she’s a good player. She can play great tennis. So for me, I was like ready for a tough match and yeah, she won. So I guess, yeah, it didn’t matter.

Q. Iga just how challenging is it when the match before yours goes four hours? Does it throw off your routine or is that a factor at all?

Swiatek: No, you have to be ready for that on a Grand Slam. It’s not convenient, especially when the not befores are… they don’t make sense. Like, you have to be ready to play at one anyway because you have not before one. But then you wait because obviously how many times men’s match is going to finish in like one and a half hour or something, right? So just that’s tennis. You have to adjust to that. No point to overthink it

Q. Hi Iga. Tough luck today. Can you describe how different Amanda was as an opponent today compared to the Wimbledon final? Did her ball feel different to you? What was different?

Swiatek: She played in. It was totally different. Yeah, but as I said, it’s not a surprise. I practice with her. I know how she can play. And, yeah, it was totally different. Like, she moved better, she played better. Yeah, everything was different.

Q. Talking about the issues with the serve, do you chalk that up to maybe just feeling out of rhythm today, or was that maybe the pressure that Amanda was putting on you with return?

Swiatek: No, I think I kind of maybe didn’t serve the best throughout the whole tournament, but I think because she returned so well that you could see the bigger difference. But on the other hand, I wasn’t practising in between matches anyway, so I kind of have to let it go and just focus on next one.

Q. Just generally, it’s been a lot of tennis the last few weeks. Wimbledon, the American tournaments leading up to this, that now this. How tired are you at the moment?

Swiatek: (Long pause) Well, I don’t know. Like, it’s not like my matches were exhausting here.

Q. Do you feel like you need, like, a mental break? I’m not talking about the loss of such.

Swiatek: Why would you say that?

Q. I just wondered, you know, it’s just a lot. A lot in a row, you know, do you look forward to a break?

Swiatek: Well, talk to people responsible for the schedule. We need to adjust. Do you need mental break?

Q. Sorry?

Swiatek: (Points at journalist) You look like you need mental break.

Q. I do, yeah.

Swiatek: Well, then what are you doing here?

Q. Gotta get to the end of the tournament.

Swiatek: Good luck.

Q. What are your thoughts about what Amanda… how she processed the defeat at Wimbledon and came back from that.

Swiatek: Well, I don’t know how she did that because I’m not her. Like, you need to ask her about the whole process, but I guess in tennis, like, you will get, like, heartbreaking losses and you don’t have other option. You just have to move on and try to play good next time.

