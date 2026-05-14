Jannik Sinner has given an update on his physical condition after appearing to struggle late in his win against Andrey Rublev at the 2026 Italian Open.

The four-time major champion earned a decisive 6-2, 6-4 victory against world No 14 Rublev in the quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

The world No 1 was cruising when he led 6-2, 4-1 with a double break in the second set, but he had started to show signs of physical discomfort in the previous game, when he grabbed his left leg and grimaced.

Serving at 4-1 in the second set, Sinner was broken for the first time across his four matches in Rome, and he looked less imperious than he had early in the match despite sealing the win in convincing fashion.

During the changeover before Sinner served for the match at 5-4, Tennis TV commentator Nick Lester said: “Sinner has got problems.

“About 15 minutes ago, we saw him just grab the left leg. He’s not really been the same since.”

The 24-year-old will face either seventh seed Daniil Medvedev or lucky loser Martin Landaluce in the semi-finals at the Foro Italico.

Here is everything Sinner said in his post-match press conference.

Q. Your first serve percentage was 39% in the second set. You seemed a little bit tired. You play tomorrow. How are you feeling physically?

SINNER: I’m going to be all right. It’s normal that one day in the tournament you are slightly tired. I played a lot also. It has been very long days for me. But look, I’m happy how I end the situation. We try to keep going.

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Q. At the end of the match, you said you didn’t play for records; you wanted to write your own story. Can you help us to understand the big picture you have in mind. What would be a nice story at the end of your career? The guys in the stands 20 years have to tell Jannik Sinner stories to their grandchildren, what do you like these stories to be like?

SINNER: I think I’m already writing my own story in any case. I feel like if things are not going well, I still did something great for myself in a way. I would have never imagined to stand here as the player what I am right now. Back in the days, when I was younger, I never thought I would arrive to such a high level of tennis. Now I’m here. The perspective is obviously different. Mostly, [I hope] people think that I was fair play and a good person. This goes for me much more on top of everything. Underneath there is the level what I have produced hopefully for the rest of my career. I’m very, very solid player. That’s it, no? Nothing crazy.

Q. You are always improving your game. Can you explain a little bit what did you change in your game on clay this year compared to last year?

SINNER: No, I think we don’t need to look only on the results. I think also last year I played great clay court tennis. Made final here. Made final in Paris. It has been an incredible run last year. This year [is] the first time I’ve won something big on clay. But this is also the confidence of the process what we are trying to produce year after year. Also, physically I’m getting stronger. I think it’s a mix of everything. Those experience, to play certain points in a better way, yeah, but mostly I feel like, physically, if you improve, it helps you a lot on clay.

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