Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to return to the top 15 of the ATP Rankings after a gritty four-set victory over Alex de Minaur in the last eight of the US Open.

World No 27 and 25th seed Auger-Aliassime fought past eighth seed de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) in four hours and 10 minutes inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, returning to the semi-finals in New York for the first time since 2021.

It was not an easy match for either player, with both men far from their best, but it was the Canadian — having already beaten third seed Alexander Zverev and 15th seed Andrey Rublev at this tournament — who ultimately proved the stronger in the bigger moments.

Auger-Aliassime saved a set point in the second set tiebreak to avoid falling two sets to love down and, after de Minaur had failed to serve out the fourth set, edged a nervy tiebreak in the fourth set to feel victory.

It was the 25-year-old’s first Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open, and he is now back into the last four of a major for the first time since his run in New York four years ago.

“It feels amazing — honestly, four years ago, it feels like more,” reflected the Canadian on his return to the semi-final.

“It was a tough couple of years, but it feels even better now to be back in the semi-finals. It’s been an amazing tournament so far.

“It’s not over, there’s still some tennis to play, and the biggest challenges are yet to come, but that’s what I live for, that’s what I train for — so I’m going to show up and be ready for my [semi-final] match on Friday.”

Defeat may prove tricky for world No 8 de Minaur, who has lost all five of the Grand Slam quarter-finals he has contested, having also withdrawn from his last eight match at Wimbledon last summer.

However, it is a significant victory for Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled in recent years.

The Canadian has now beaten three top-15 players in a row on his way to the semi-final, and he is in line for a huge surge up the ATP Rankings as a result.

The world No 27 is provisionally up 14 places to world No 13 in the ATP Live Rankings, holding 2,755 points as things stand.

Auger-Aliassime achieved a career-high ranking of world No 6 at the end of 2022 but has struggled across the past two-and-a-half seasons, finishing both 2023 and 2024 as the world No 29.

However, the 25-year-old’s run puts him well-placed to finish the year inside the top 15, and potentially push on to return to the top 10.

A victory in the semi-final would provisionally place at 11th in the ATP Live Rankings, though he would likely have to face world No 1 Jannik Sinner at the stage.

The Italian is a heavy compatriot to beat compatriot, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti, in the final quarter-final of this year’s men’s singles draw.

