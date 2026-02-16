Felix Auger-Aliassime has lauded Victoria Mboko and made a lavish Grand Slam statement after his Canadian compatriot’s run at the 2026 Qatar Open.

Mboko defeated Marie Bouzkova, Vera Zvonareva, Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko en route to the final in Doha last week.

The 19-year-old, who was competing in her second WTA 1000 title match after she won the 2025 Canadian Open, was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Karolina Muchova.

The Canadian’s result in Qatar has seen her break into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings for the first time.

Speaking after his loss to Alex de Minaur in the Rotterdam final, Auger-Aliassime spoke about supporting his fellow Canadians and declared that Mboko can “win many Grand Slams.”

“I am always happy when the other Canadian tennis players are doing well,” the world No 7 told Bolavip.

“Gabriel Diallo had a great year last year and he is a really good friend of mine. Shapovalov did well in Dallas, Mboko did amazing things in Doha, so I am really happy.

“The thing is, compared to American, French or Italian players, we do not have as many. Obviously, the population is a lot smaller than in the USA, but we really pride ourselves on every player we have.

“We all support each other so everyone can have the best career possible. We are all very good friends, and on the women’s side as well, it is amazing to see a girl like Mboko being so young and playing such amazing tennis. She is playing at an incredibly high level.

“She really has the chance to have an amazing career and win many Grand Slams, and I will be behind her if she ever needs me. She can take care of herself, she is already a great player, but I will always be here for her.”

Auger-Aliassime also outlined his main goals for the 2026 campaign.

“First of all, my goal for this season is to be back in Turin,” the 25-year-old.

“That would be great and that is my main goal for the season. If you qualify for Turin, that shows that you have been super consistent throughout the season.

“In terms of tournaments, I haven’t won a Masters 1000 or a Grand Slam yet, so I am really chasing these titles now. That is what I am trying to do, and I will do everything I can to achieve it soon.

“I have improved a lot in the last few years and I am serving much better now. I used to have a lot of ups and downs and be a bit more inconsistent.”

The Canadian played down concerns after he received treatment and struggled in the second set of the Rotterdam final.

“No, no, there is no reason to be worried, it is not an injury,” Auger-Aliassime explained.

“I was just feeling some tightness in my left leg, but I am definitely not worried about it. I have just played a lot of matches in a row now, but it is nothing to be worried about.”

