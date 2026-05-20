Felix Auger-Aliassime has proved himself as one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour since his breakthrough in the 2019 season.

The Canadian has collected nine career titles since then, including three ATP 500 events, and reached as high as World No. 5 in the rankings.

While an ATP 1000 title or a Grand Slam trophy is yet to come his way, Auger-Aliassime’s consistency has ensured he has always been high up in the rankings.

Despite his defeat to Aleksandar Kovacevic at the Hamburg Open, Auger-Aliassime is celebrating a ranking milestone on the ATP Tour.

Weeks inside the top 10 from players born after 2000

Carlos Alcaraz: 213 weeks

Jannik Sinner: 186 weeks

Felix Auger-Aliassime: 100 weeks:

Holger Rune: 86 weeks

Lorenzo Musetti: 54 weeks

Ben Shelton: 49 weeks

Jack Draper: 43 weeks

Auger-Aliassime has now spent 100 weeks inside the ATP Tour top 10, which puts him in a very exclusive list of players born after the year 2000.

The Canadian has become just the third player to spend 100 weeks or more inside the top 10 from players born after 2000, after Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz tops the list with an impressive 213 weeks, while Sinner is slightly behind his Spanish rival with 186 weeks in the upper echelon of the ATP Tour.

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Auger-Aliassime stands above Holger Rune, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, and Jack Draper, which just shows his immense consistency in the sport.

The Canadian currently sits at World No. 6 in the rankings, having been replaced in the top five by Shelton’s due to Auger-Aliassime’s shock defeat to Kovacevic in Germany.

However, Auger-Aliassime has built a strong lead on Daniil Medvedev, who currently sits at World No. 7 in the ATP Tour rankings.

240 points split Auger-Aliassime and Medvedev, meaning he would need to have a disaster at Roland Garros in order to spiral down the rankings.

Additionally, Auger-Aliassime’s status as a top 10 player looks incredibly secure, as he is currently 770 points above Alexander Bublik, who occupies the final spot in the ATP Tour top 10.

Auger-Aliassime will now head to Roland Garros, looking to improve his record at statistically his worst-performing Grand Slam over the years.

The Canadian has only reached as far as the fourth round of the Grand Slam and his winning percentage of 50% is significantly worse than the other three major events.

The star has a 6-6 record at the Grand Slam, having been knocked out of the first round stage a shocking four out of six of his appearances over the years.

With only first round ranking points to defend from last year, however, Auger-Aliassime could continue to climb the ATP Tour top 10 following the Paris event.