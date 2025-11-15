Felix Auger-Aliassime saw off Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals at the 2025 ATP Finals, and he is set to reach a new milestone in the ATP Rankings.

The Canadian defeated Zverev 6-4, 7-6(4) in the final round robin match in the Bjorn Borg Group in Turin to advance to his maiden semi-final at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Auger-Aliassime needed to win the match to progress to the knockout stage, and he will face world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the last four.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is poised for a significant rankings breakthrough

Felix Auger-Aliassime is projected to reach a new career-high ranking of world No 5 after beating Alexander Zverev to reach the ATP Finals semi-finals

The Canadian’s stellar form in recent months has seen him surge over 20 places in the rankings since late August

Auger-Aliassime reacted to his potential ranking feat and also spoke about his excellent record on indoor courts

In the early part of 2025, Auger-Aliassime won ATP 250 titles in Adelaide and Montpellier and reached the final at the ATP 500 in Dubai.

The 25-year-old then endured a difficult run after Dubai, but he began a sensational run of form at the Cincinnati Masters.

Since August, Auger-Aliassime has reached the Cincinnati quarter-finals, the US Open semi-finals, the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals, won the ATP 250 in Brussels, reached the Vienna Open quarter-finals and finished as a runner-up at the Paris Masters, prior to his run in Turin.

How has Felix Auger-Aliassime’s ATP Finals run affected his ranking?

By beating Ben Shelton and Zverev to reach the semi-finals in Turin, Auger-Aliassime has collected 400 points, which has boosted his tally to 4,245 points.

Auger-Aliassime started the ATP Finals as the world No 8, and he has climbed three places to fifth in the Live ATP Rankings, moving above Shelton, Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz.

World No 5 would be a new career-high ranking for Auger-Aliassime, who reached his previous best position of sixth in November 2022.

Auger-Aliassime could still be overtaken by de Minaur, but only if the Australian overcomes defending champion and firm favourite Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

The Canadian will move onto 4,645 points if he defeats Alcaraz to reach the final in Turin, while he could jump to 5,145 points if he wins the title — which would see him replace Novak Djokovic as the world No 4.

Auger-Aliassime’s recent rise has been hugely impressive as he was ranked 27th in the world prior to the US Open at the end of August.

What did Felix Auger-Aliassime say after reaching the semi-finals in Turin?

In his press conference, Auger-Aliassime was asked about potentially breaking into the top five for the first time and whether this was more important than his first ATP Finals semi-final.

“No, both are great,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“Whenever as a player you go to a stage that you’ve never been in terms of results or ranking, it’s always a positive.

“For me, it’s the first semi-final in this event. Potentially, we’ll see… No 5. I was 6, so one more is nice (smiling).”

The Canadian has won 85 indoor matches since 2020, which is more than any other player on the ATP Tour, and he has won seven of his eight titles indoors.

Auger-Aliassime spoke about his standout indoor results.

“Probably a big part because half of the year I was training indoors,” he assessed.

“I was doing trips outside of Canada to play tournaments in Italy or France, but I played a lot of indoors.

“I think my game style was geared more towards serving, being aggressive, taking risk, which sometimes if I’m playing in wind or different conditions, it cannot pay off.

“As a professional, then I became better everywhere. I think always indoors was my favourite.”

