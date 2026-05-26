Felix Auger-Aliassime came back from the brink of defeat in his opening French Open match against Daniel Altmaier, as he found a way to win 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) an epic first round clash at Roland Garros.

Auger-Aliassime has jumped up to a career high No 4 in the ATP Live rankings, but his hopes of remaining in that position rest on how well he performs at this second Grand Slam of the tennis year.

If the Canadian had crashed out in the first round, there is every chance he would have slipped down the rankings when they are updated at the end of the French Open.

Now he lives to fight another day, even though he admitted he was pushed to the brink by an opponent who has a history of upsetting top 10 players in big tournaments.

“There are ups and downs during the match, but in the end, winning matches like that is what made me dream when I was little, to experience emotions like that in front of a packed crowd on a prestigious court like Suzanne-Lenglen,” Auger-Aliassime said.

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“So I really enjoyed myself. It wasn’t easy every time, but in the end, winning is pure joy. Honestly, there are no tactics left at the end. It’s every single ball, every single ball, you give it your all on every single ball and you try to do your best.”

“You try to take your time, to breathe properly between points, but in the end, once the point starts, you play with your heart, with your gut.

“Of course, there can only be one winner and obviously I’m very happy that it’s me today.

“I also have to give credit to Daniel, who played a great match today. We’ve always had some good battles, he and I.

“I think I was a different player after the third set. I took a little break in the locker room and I think I cleared my head and I think I came out with renewed energy.”

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Auger-Aliassime will have been relieved to play this long match against Altmaier in the evening session, with the brutal heat of the day taken out of the equation.

Now he will be keen to recover on his day off, with world No 68 and clay court specialist Roman Andres Burruchaga now lying in wait for Auger-Aliassime as he looks to improve on his best performance at Roland Garros, as he reached the fourth round in 2022 and 2024.

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