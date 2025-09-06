Felix Auger-Aliassime’s magical run at the 2025 US Open ended in a four-set defeat to defending champion Jannik Sinner and now he can pay full attention to the next big event in his life: his upcoming wedding to Nina Ghaibi.

Four years after reaching his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Flushing Meadows, Auger-Aliassime made it to the last four of a major for the second time in his career with his latest achievement also coming in New York.

Back in 2021, he lost against eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, but this time he pushed Sinner all the way before the Italian claimed a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 with the match a lot closer than what the final result suggested.

He had five break point opportunities early in the fourth set, but failed to convert and then Sinner used his opportunity in game five to the crucial break before serving out to win in three hours and 19 minutes.

“[I] didn’t manage to convert them. That’s tough. Yeah, that’s tough, but I mean, I can explain all of them to you, but it’s over,” he said. “You know, like, got caught by a slow second serve. I kind of pulled the trigger on a forehand. Could have went in. If it goes in, maybe I’m in a fifth set, maybe not, I don’t know.

“But I don’t have regrets. Like, you know, I played my way I played my game. And you know, you kind of. You live and die with your choices.”

The Canadian’s exit, though, means he can focus on his upcoming wedding as his deep run at the US Open meant his fiancée Ghaibi had to do a lot of planning by herself the past two weeks.

The pair got engaged in November 2024 and Auger-Aliassime has confirmed they will tie the knot in Marrakesh, Morocco, in two weeks with the official date being kept a scret.

Before his match against Sinner, the 25-year-old admitted that he had been forced to postpone his suit fitting.

Asked if he has resolved his tailor-fitting schedule, he joked: “No, I mean, I was on court, man, like you expected. Like I wasn’t on a phone call like immediately after. After the loss and just figuring that out. No, I’ll figure it out tomorrow.”

He was then questioned about whether or not he would represent Canada in the Davis Cup again in future and answered: “I have to talk with my team and with my fiancée as well. She might have a word in this. Jokes aside, we’ll see. But for sure, yeah, I think the wedding is the next big thing.”

Felix Auger-Aliassime News

When he eventually returns to ATP action after his wedding, Auger-Aliassime – a former world No 6 – will no doubt have an extra step in his spring and he is set to jump to No 13 in the ATP Rankings.

“We had some good points. I was going toe to toe at times, some sets, dominating. So of course I feel, you know, competitive. But future will tell the, you know, how close I am,” he said.

He added: “[I am happy with] a lot of things. I mean, because obviously there’s the level, like the way I’m serving, the way I hit the form, the way I’m moving around the court, the back end too.

“So there’s many things. But I think on top of that, it’s just the belief, the mentality, the conviction in myself that I have what it takes to win these type of matches. And even in tough matches like the quarter-finals was probably times where I was playing my worst, so to speak, it was still good, but my worst throughout the tournament. But I was still believing that my time will come and that I will play at a good level again.

“I think those kind of matches are gratifying for me and I think the mentality is something that I’ve been working on. And that was good.”