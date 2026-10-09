Felix Auger-Aliassime explains what’s ‘very strange’ about working with Roger Federer’s old coach

Felix Auger-Aliassime has added Ivan Ljubicic to his coaching team after splitting with Frederic Fontang after a decade together.

Auger-Aliassime is looking to take his tennis to the next level as he looks to challenge the ATP Tour’s very best, and he believes Ljubicic is the right man for the job.

The Croatian worked with Roger Federer in the twilight of his career, overseeing iconic victories at the Australian Open twice, as well as Wimbledon.

The pair are set to work together for the first time at the Shanghai Masters, where Auger-Aliassime will get his campaign underway against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Speaking about his new partnership with Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian has outlined what he’s found strange about the transition so far.

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At the Shanghai Masters, Auger-Aliassime was asked what he’s looking for with his partnership with Ljubicic. He responded: “I think to give me the belief and and and trust and and on top of what I have already as a player myself, but you know, I think I’ve always looked up to people around me all my life and I had a very long relationship with my past coach and he was always a great role model, but I was looking for a new kind of model and somebody to listen to and to learn from,to get advice from.

“I’m open ears, conversating a lot, talking a lot about tennis in our first few days on tour together to learn, to learn as fast as possible and to adapt.

“I think that’s where improvements come, from trying things that are maybe not as comfortable at the beginning, but that’s the process for me to improve and I’ve understood that my whole life. So, it’s just a new beginning of a process.”

Auger-Aliassime worked with Fontang for a decade and he’s find having a new coach to be an interesting experience so far.

“It’s very strange, but it’s exciting at the same time. It was, I think, the right time for myself,” said Auger-Aliassime. “I can’t speak for Fred, but I think also for both of us. I mean, 10 years is a long time.

“He also started a new partnership with another player and so it’s a fresh start for both of us. But on on my side, yeah, it’s the first day. It’s quite funny to have that. It’s the first time I go through this process in my professional career really.

“I’ve had obviously Toni [Nadal] come in, but never as a main coach and now there’s nobody else as of today. Ivan is the the main coach, the main guy and in my corner. So, for me, it’s great. It’s just very exciting and and good news for me.

“It’s just a few days now that we’re going into it, but just to trust all my shots, you know, like as much as let’s say the shots that I’m most comfortable with, the shots that I’m less comfortable with, to trust them as much as the ones that I like.

“And then you make a couple mistakes. But in the end over the days you’re trying to feel that. You kind of trust it more and more and that’s where you you eventually make improvements and I think that’s the main thing is just like the belief and the trust that you have all the shots and that you can produce them in all different moments and places on the court and and to go for it to be aggressive to go for it to trust yourself. So, I think that’s kind of the main thing I’m being challenged on today.”

Auger-Aliassime has never played his best tennis at the Shanghai Masters, so Ljubicic has a difficult first tournament to work with the Canadian.

The star has only played the tournament four times and his best effort is a sole quarterfinal appearance at the 2025 tournament.

Elsewhere, Auger-Aliassime has been knocked out of the second round on three occasions.

He has been drawn in the same section of the draw as the likes of Learner Tien, Casper Ruud, and Alejandro Tabilo, so it will be difficult for the star at the Chinese Masters tournament.