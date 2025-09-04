Felix Auger-Aliassime is enjoying a resurgent run at the 2025 US Open, and he has revealed he will have to postpone a key date ahead of his wedding day due to his progress in New York.

The Canadian has defeated Billy Harris, Roman Safiullin, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. It is his second run to the last four of a major after he made the same stage at the 2021 US Open.

After his last 16 victory over Rublev, Auger-Aliassime revealed he and his partner Nina Ghaibi are getting married two weeks after the US Open final.

In his press conference after beating de Minaur, Auger-Aliassime was asked about the suit fitting before his wedding and whether he will be more nervous playing in the US Open semi-finals or walking down the aisle.

“(Smiles) That’s a good question. I don’t know,” said the world No 27.

“The good thing is I was in the semi-finals before. Walking down the aisle, I’ve never done, so you know, when it’s a first, it’s a special feeling for sure. I think people that were married can for sure relate. So I’m looking forward to it.

“But yeah, the [suit] fitting, we’ll see, we’ll see. I mean, I haven’t thought about it much yet, but obviously we’re probably going to have to postpone it.

“So it’s a quick turnaround. And in terms of the planning, I mean, I have to give her credit, she’s done a lot. You know, I’m not gonna sit here and say that I was involved just as much as she was. She’s been amazing for me because, you know, getting engaged, I thought, well, you know, it’s a heavy season.

“A lot of tournaments that are important for me, I need to focus on. So I won’t have time to sit on every call and, you know, all the meetings and to go there in person and do all that. So she’s been really good.”

Auger-Aliassime will face Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, and he was asked about the world No 1.

“He’s improved a lot,” the former world No 6 said. “I always, whenever I get asked, I give him credit because, I mean, you have to give credit when it’s due. When somebody does the work and they improve and they get to that level, you just have to tip your hat off.

“And obviously, that’s what I hope to do in my career as well, to improve in such a way. And obviously, the perfect scenario would have been to win against him in Cincinnati.

“And I think, like, the. Let’s say the medium scenario, the okay scenario is having a chance actually play him. We hadn’t played in some years. So if I get to play him in the next round, it’s like, okay, I know more what to expect of, like, okay, this is what he plays like today compared to 2022.

“And I was able to, you know, feel his game. So now, you know, I can really prepare and say, okay, this is what to expect. And I can go in, you know, knowing that.”

