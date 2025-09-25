Felix Auger-Aliassime married his long-time partner Nina Ghaibi following the 2025 US Open, and the Canadian star has shared the stunning photos from the pair’s wedding.

The couple, who are both 25, tied the knot in a ceremony at the Selman Marrakesh hotel in Morocco on Saturday September 20.

In a post on social media, Auger-Aliassime shared some beautiful images from the special day with the caption: “A love that never stopped growing from the moment we laid eyes on each other, and never will. September 20th, 2025, our dreams became reality.”

Speaking to Vogue, Auger-Aliassime revealed that his love story with his future wife began during the Miami Open in March 2019.

“When I couldn’t shake the thought of her, I felt strongly compelled to meet her before leaving the city if I wanted to leave with no regrets,” he recalled.

“I decided to send her a message asking if we could go for a dinner during the tournament and was quite relieved when she was open to the idea.

“Without sounding cliche, it was truly love at first sight. After two hours, I told her this was the start of a long and beautiful future together, and within days, we both knew that we wanted to marry.

“I think that sums up our relationship quite well: never a sliver of doubt, instant comfortability, a young and innocent honesty, and love that never stopped growing from the moment we laid eyes on each other.”

Auger-Aliassime revealed how he proposed to Nina during a vacation in the Seychelles in November 2024.

“While relaxing outside on our balcony together, I asked her to grab my notebook from inside our room,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“What was supposed to be my notebook was actually a letter from me to her. A letter that dated back to May 5, 2019, written a month and a half after our very first meeting.

“It was a letter that I had kept through all of the years to one day show her just how confident I was that we’d still be together years later.

“It was a beautiful and intimate moment that we had looked forward to for years, and I couldn’t have dreamt of it being more magical than it was. The rest of our evening felt like it was out of a movie as we went straight to a sunset picnic at the top of the island.”

On the ceremony, Auger-Aliassime said: “I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives.

“The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd.

“It brought tears to our eyes when the officiant mentioned the names of our grandparents, who are no longer with us yet whose presence is overwhelmingly strong in our hearts.

“All in all, the ceremony was the perfect combination of emotions such as bliss, gratitude, nostalgia, peace, euphoria, and hope. And it ended with the sweetest kiss we’ve ever had.”

