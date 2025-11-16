Felix Auger-Aliassime’s 2025 ATP Tour season came to an end with a run to the semi-final of the ATP Finals, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did he earn for his efforts?

The Canadian was the eighth and final qualifier for the season-ending event, in fact, Auger-Aliassime qualified so late that his name was initially missing when the draw was made and he didn’t feature in the pre-event photoshoots.

But once his spot was confirmed, he was placed in the Bjorn Borg Group alongside Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton and he eventually finished second behind world No 2 and defending champion Sinner at the end of the group phase.

The 25-year-old met top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final and the reigning world No 1 was too good as he won 6-2, 6-4 to end the eighth seed’s campaign in Italy.

But Auger-Aliassime had plenty of reason to be optimistic after the tournament, as he left with a new career-high ranking and a decent amount of prize money.

Asked about his season afterwards, he replied: “Back where I belong. Back where I feel like I can play with more consistency. Really happy to be part of this tournament, to have played that way in the last few months. Yeah, happy with the progress.

“The journey goes on.”

ATP Ranking Points Earned In Turin

Auger-Aliassime – who had peaked at No 6 in the ATP Rankings in 2022 – started the tournament at No 8 following an incredible few months as he reached the semi-final of the US Open and finished runner-up to Sinner at the Paris Masters.

The Canadian has earned a new career-high ranking by reaching the last four of the ATP Finals with his points coming via his two group wins.

Players earn 200 points per win in the round-robin phase and Auger-Aliassime defeated Shelton and Zverev for a total of 400. There is no additional points for reaching the semi-final with only the two finalists rewarded after the showpiece match.

The 25-year-old’s 400 points will see him rise three places to No 5 when the rankings are updated on Monday with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic ahead of him.

Prize Money Earned In Turin

Players earn a $331,000 participation fee if they play three group matches and are then rewarded $396,500 for each group win.

Auger-Aliassime will thus go home with $1,124,000 as he won two group matches.

The Canadian, who $1,260,000 for his semi-final appearance at the US Open in September, will take his prize money for the year to $5,262,350 while his career total now sits at $19,671,882, which will see him move into the top 30 on the all-time list.